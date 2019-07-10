Hyperphosphatemia Drugs: Global Market Analysis & Forecast (2019-2027)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



After a detailed analysis, this research has concluded that the global hyperphosphatemia drugs market is expected to display an upward trend and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.61% in terms of revenue over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



The rapidly growing chronic disorders, rising public awareness and the growth in the elderly population are the key driving factors of the hyperphosphatemia drugs market. Factors such as the strict FDA regulations and the side-effects caused due to the consumption of hyperphosphatemia drugs are obstructing the growth of this industry.



The growing aging populace is a key opportunity that can be leveraged by this market in order to supplement further growth. However, the option of choosing alternative dialysis techniques as well as non-adherence to treatment regimes and limited access to drugs are the challenges being faced by the hyperphosphatemia drugs market at this moment.



Regional Outlook



The main regions included in the hyperphosphatemia drugs market are North America, Europe, Latin America, APAC and the Middle East and Africa.



North America is the clear leader in the global hyperphosphatemia drugs market in terms of revenue. The hyperphosphatemia drugs market in North America is driven by the increasing rate of a number of chronic kidney disorders and increasing prevalence of diabetes & osteoporosis across the region.



Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the hyperphosphatemia drugs market. China is expected to be the largest healthcare drugs and equipment market in Asia-Pacific region both by revenue and size. The rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure throughout the country, driven solid growth efforts being undertaken by the country's central government is projected to fuel demand for hyperphosphatemia drugs across China.



Competitive Outlook



Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Zeria Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech Pharmacal, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, Shire, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Fermenta Biotech, Ltd., Cipla, Bruno Farmaceutici S.p.A., Johnson and Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals are the companies leading the hyperphosphatemia drugs market.



Bruno Farmaceutici S.p.A. is the manufacturer and marketer of the pharmaceutical products. The company is dedicated to improving health by deploying the production and supply of the drugs and provides quality, efficacy and safety. The company's product, Diosmix, is a disposable device which comes in a sachet and is in the form of a powder for extemporaneous oral suspension. It is for the treatment of chronic diarrheas and gastrointestinal diseases' painful symptoms. Orexigen Therapeutics Ireland has announced an agreement with Bruno Farmaceutici S.p.A. for the commercialization and distribution of Mysimba.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Force Model

2.3. Vendor Scorecard

2.4. Key Buying Outlook

2.5. Key Insights

2.6. Key Market Trends

2.7. Guidelines Related to the Phosphate Binders

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Chronic Disorders are Increasing Rapidly

2.8.2. Increase in Public Cognizance

2.8.3. Increase in Geriatric Population

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Side-Effects Related to the Usage of Hyperphosphatemia Drugs

2.9.2. Strict Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Regulations

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Rise in the Aging Population

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Alternative Dialysis Techniques

2.11.2. Accessibility of Drugs is Limited

2.11.3. Non-Adherence to Treatment Regimes



3. Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market Outlook - By Dosages

3.1. Solid

3.1.1. Tablet

3.1.2. Powder

3.2. Liquid

3.2.1. Solution



4. Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market Outlook - By Formulation

4.1.1. Calcium-Based Phosphate Binders

4.1.2. Aluminum-Based Phosphate Binders

4.1.3. Magnesium-Based Phosphate Binders

4.1.4. Iron-Based Phosphate Binders

4.1.5. Other Phosphate Binders



5. Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Industry - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market By Formulation

5.1.2. Country Analysis

5.1.2.1. United States

5.1.2.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market By Formulation

5.2.2. Country Analysis

5.2.2.1. United Kingdom

5.2.2.2. France

5.2.2.3. Germany

5.2.2.4. Spain

5.2.2.5. Italy

5.2.2.6. Russia

5.2.2.7. Rest of Europe (RoE)

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market By Formulation

5.3.2. Country Analysis

5.3.2.1. India

5.3.2.2. China

5.3.2.3. Japan

5.3.2.4. Australia

5.3.2.5. Rest of APAC

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market By Formulation

5.4.2. Country Analysis

5.4.2.1. Brazil

5.4.2.2. Mexico

5.4.2.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

5.5.1. Market By Formulation

5.5.2. Country Analysis

5.5.2.1. Saudi Arabia

5.5.2.2. Turkey

5.5.2.3. United Arab Emirates

5.5.2.4. South Africa

5.5.2.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Johnson & Johnson

6.2. Zeria Pharmaceutical

6.3. Amag Pharmaceuticals

6.4. Sanofi

6.5. Bruno Farmaceutici S.p.A.

6.6. Roche Diagnostics Corporation

6.7. Royal DSM N.V.

6.8. Shire

6.9. Cipla

6.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

6.11. Fermenta Biotech Ltd.

6.12. Biotech Pharmacal

6.13. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

6.14. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

6.15. Fresenius Medical Care

6.16. Pfizer Inc.



