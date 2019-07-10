BWVI and EXPL Continue to Work Through 2019 Season

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville FL, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. (OTCPK: BWVI) and project partner Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCPK: EXPL), are well into the 2019 recovery season on the SB Pulaski. The SB Pulaski sank in 1838 while in route from Savannah, Georgia to Baltimore, Maryland. She carried some of the South’s wealthiest families. The shipwreck was considered the “Titanic” of its’ day.



The Blue Water Rose has been based out of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina since mid June. As weather permits, on site excavations have continued with the recovery of more silver and copper coins; most from US origins, a small gold pocket watch, silver ware and wreck material. A more detailed survey of bottom conditions has shown Hurricane Florence (September 2018) had a bigger impact on the seabed than was earlier believed. The Blue Water dive team will continue with a methodical recovery plan to ensure that the entire wreck area will be thoroughly recorded and searched. Keith Webb, President of Blue Water Ventures International, states, “We are very encouraged with the magnetometer results that were conducted in June and have now established the debris line which should unlock the Pulaski’s secrets.”

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of historic and modern-day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com

About Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.:

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. specializes in historic shipwreck research, subsea search, survey and recovery of lost ship containing valuable cargoes. Over the last 5 years, Endurance has developed a research database of over 1,400 ships that are known to be lost with valuable cargoes in the world oceans. For more information go to http://www.expl.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to ability to further strengthen our balance sheet, ability to raise funding for continued operations, ability to successfully and profitably locate additional wrecks and cargo, ability to establish ownership, and other factors. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such statements.

