Digital Transformation Congress (DTC2019) to lead Digital Transformation conversation

The second edition of the Digital Transformation Congress (#DTC2019) (www.DigitalTransformationCongress.com) (http://bit.ly/2XIvdtC) taking place on 30 July 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg is set to dominate the digital transformation conversation in Africa.

#DTC2019 (http://bit.ly/2XIvdtC) seeks to create a platform for business leaders and technology innovators to come together and collaborate on the re-invention of products, processes, cultures and technologies through digital transformation.

According to a study that looks at digital transformation in the manufacturing industry by PWC titled, Digital Champions: How industry leaders build integrated operations ecosystems to deliver end-to-end customer solutions only 5 per cent (https://pwc.to/32lFgIC) of companies in EMEA regions can be regarded as “Digital Champions”, while none in South Africa were placed in that category.

The study reveals that South Africa is lagging behind on the digital transformation journey due to the fact that South African companies often do not have the advantage of setting up robust digital operations from factory automation, workforce, and even organisational IT networks.

The Digital Transformation Congress (http://bit.ly/2XIvdtC) will bring together leaders who will explore how to increase efficiency and agility with operational excellence while creating customer-obsessed experiences that grow revenue and re-invigorate businesses.

The programme will also include various tracks designed to bring you the most progressive examples of real-world digital transformation journeys found in the IT industry.

Key topics for DTC 2019 include:

• Accelerating Digital Transformation in Government for Enhanced Service Delivery

• The Role of the CIO in Enabling Effective Digital Transformation in complex organisations

• Digitizing the Manufacturing Industry

• Using the cloud as a platform for Digital Transformation

• Digitally Transforming the Energy and Utility Sector

• Preparing for the disruption that’s coming to your industry

• Becoming a Transformational Business Leader to Ensure a Smooth Transition to Digital

• Upskilling your Workforce in Preparation for the 4th Industrial Revolution

View the DTC 2019 Agenda (http://bit.ly/2XIvdtC)

Who should attend DTC 2019?

The Digital Transformation congress is the key meeting place for IT and business executives in Africa. The conference will attract senior decision-makers, local and international CxOs, line-of-business (LoB) executives as well as heads of innovation, technology and strategy.

How to participate:

Join as an attendee (http://bit.ly/30s9lV4): Join local and international CxOs, line-of-business (LoB) executives as well as heads of innovation, technology and strategy to discuss the techniques and tools required to implement a seamless digital transformation strategy that will drive profitability and customer centricity.

Join us as an exhibitor (http://bit.ly/2NNw0JO): Showcase your technology innovations, projects, and solutions. Put your organisation, company or SME at the centre of this one-of-a-kind gathering. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.

For more information regarding the conference, visit: www.DigitalTransformationCongress.com

[t]: 011 026 0981/2

[e]: events@itnewsafrica.com



