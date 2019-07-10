Apollo 50th Anniversary Celebrations All Day & Night at Home of Lunar Module - July 20th

Thousands of Space Enthusiasts & Grumman Lunar Module Engineers & Their Families to Gather at Cradle of Aviation Museum in NY for Community Countdown

Thousands of Space Enthusiasts, Former Grumman Lunar Module Engineers & Workers, & Families will join together on July 20th to celebrate Apollo@50 at the Home of the Lunar Module.

The "crowned jewel" of the Cradle of Aviation Museum, The LM-13 was intended for the Apollo 19 mission to Copernicus Crater in 1973, which was ultimately cancelled. It is presented in a re-created lunar surface scene as part of an exciting multi-media program. A simulated lunar surface, suspended Earth, and theatrical lighting complete the scene. In all, six Lunar Modules landed on the moon. Three remaining Lunar Modules that did not go to the moon, are still in existence today and housed at Smithsonian's Air & Space Museum in Washington D.C., The Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, NY. The LM-13 weighs 8,600 lbs. The Lunar Module was often referred to as "the moon bug".









1st Community Countdown/Viewing at 4:17 pm in Lobby as NASA Scale Model Lunar Module Descends from Ceiling at Exact Time of Lunar Landing

2nd Community Countdown/Viewing at 10:56 pm to coincide with Armstrong's first steps

Photo Opps with Space Shuttle Astronauts, Moon Buggy Races, Rocket Launches, and a 1969 Re-created Living Room

1 of 3 Lunar Modules left in world on display

Largest collection of Lunar Module artifacts, documentation, and photos in world

Space Shuttle Astronauts, Former Grumman Workers, and Museum Executives available for interviews

Thousands of Lunar Module photos available for reprint





Home of the Lunar Module Brings Community Together with Two Commemorative Events Highlighting Long Islanders’ Contributions to the Apollo Program

Garden City, N.Y.- July 10, 2019 – On July 20, 1969, 600 million people watched Neil Armstrong take the first steps on the moon. It is considered one of the greatest human and technological achievements in history. On Saturday, July 20, 2019, thousands of people, including those who worked on the Lunar Module and their families, will be joining together at the Cradle of Aviation Museum to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 mission. The Cradle of Aviation, home of the Lunar Module, is celebrating all day and night with two festive events to give the community an opportunity to learn, reflect, remember, & jointly celebrate, all the wonder, achievement, and pride that is Apollo.

“If you’re planning on celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing there is only one place you should be…and that’s the Cradle. Fun for the whole family celebrating the most important event in our history.” - Andrew Parton, President of Cradle of Aviation Museum & Education Center

APOLLO AT 50 MOON FEST Saturday, July 20, 2019 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM A Community Countdown will be held at 4:17 pm to collectively watch, re-experience, and honor as a community, the historic “The Eagle has Landed” Lunar Module landing on the moon. Additionally, Space Shuttle Astronauts Bill Shepherd (Babylon) & Charlie Camarda (Ozone Park), both from Long Island, and Bob Cenker will be meeting and greeting with guests. Others activities include moon buggy races, virtual reality moon walks with Microsoft, Apollo 11 First Steps Movie in IMAX, solar telescopes, rocket launches, robotics, and visits from the universe with the NY Avengers.

APOLLO AT COUNTDOWN CELEBRATION Saturday, July 20, 2019 7:00-11:00 PM Guests will dine and dance with a 1960s style band, as the community comes together to watch and re-experience the unforgettable first steps on the moon at 10:56 pm with a special moon landing viewing and countdown. Guests can go back in time and watch original Apollo footage in a 1969 living room, dress in their favorite vintage 1960s clothing, and interact with Shuttle Astronauts.

The Cradle of Aviation Museum and Education Center is home to over 75 planes and spacecraft representing over 100 years of aviation history and Long Island’s only Giant Screen Dome Theater. Currently, the museum is celebrating “Countdown to Apollo at 50” sponsored by the Robert D.L. Gardiner Foundation, showcasing Long Island and Grumman’s significant role in the Apollo program. The Museum was recently recognized and listed on New York State’s National Register of Historic Places as a significant part of American history. The museum is located on Museum Row, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., in East Garden City. For more information call (516) 572-4111 or visit www.cradleofaviation.org.

