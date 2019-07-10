Atomic Spectroscopy Markets to 2023 with Agilent Technologies, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp, PerkinElmer, Shimadzu Corp, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Leading, Globally

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atomic Spectroscopy Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast & Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Technological advances in atomic spectroscopy to improve efficiency and designs



There is an increase in the demand for atomic spectroscopy systems that can perform multiple analysis at higher efficiency in a short time. This is due to the rising need for analytical testing in laboratories.



Vendors are encouraged to introduce new products that can perform multi-elemental analysis, which will lead to technological advancements. Such advancements will lead to the expansion of the global atomic spectroscopy market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Growing use of portable spectroscopy systems in the metal producing and processing sector



Manufacturers are coming up with compact-sized analytical instruments to conduct monitoring and testing in remotely-located places. These instruments are portable in nature, which prevents the risk of contamination during sample collection and storage.



They are extensively used in metal industries to analyze metallic samples. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the surging focus on new molecule discovery for drug development in pharmaceutical industry, increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety, and technological advances in atomic spectroscopy to improve efficiency and designs.



However, high cost of advanced instruments and maintenance services, stringent regulatory norms for validation, calibration, and safety of equipment, and lack of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the atomic spectroscopy industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



This atomic spectroscopy market analysis considers sales from applications including pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing, food and beverages testing, environmental testing, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of atomic spectroscopy in Asia, Europe, North America, RoW.



In 2018, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of research activities and clinical trials during drug development processes will play a significant role in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global atomic spectroscopy market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading atomic spectroscopy manufacturers that include:



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the atomic spectroscopy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food and beverage testing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Environmental testing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing use of portable spectroscopy systems in metal producing and processing sector

Increasing R&D investments by analytical instrument manufacturers

Rising utilization of atomic spectroscopic techniques in Alzheimer's disease diagnosis and neural health

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3eoil

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Laboratory Equipment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.