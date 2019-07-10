Optimize 10 Gigabit Connectivity with the Availability of Tellabs FlexSym Series

Tellabs® FlexSym™ Series 10 gigabit Optical LAN enables symmetrical bandwidth, bi-directional encryption, and multi-rate virtual Ethernet extension for building and campus connectivity.

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical LAN (POL) solutions, announces that Tellabs® FlexSym™ Series Optical LAN (OLAN) software release SR31.2, including Tellabs FlexSym Six Optical Line Terminal, Tellabs FlexSym Optical Interface Unit Eight, Tellabs FlexSym XGS-PON Combiner, Tellabs FlexSym 205 Optical Network Terminal and Tellabs Panorama™ PON Manager, has entered the Limited Availability product release process, and has initiated ongoing customer trials. Together, this complete OLAN solution helps our customers right-size 10 gigabit connectivity with many flexible choices to optimize networks' speed, space, power, and costs, for desired performance over a fiber-based enterprise LAN.



The Tellabs FlexSym series OLT6, OIU8 and ONT205 Optical LAN solution is now available.





With the Tellabs OLAN solution, IT professionals, architects, consultants and engineers now have the tools to build enterprise local area networks (LAN) flexibly to support current network speeds and scale up to 10 gigabits of symmetrical connectivity. Tellabs FlexSym allows LANs to be more efficiently designed by minimizing IT infrastructure footprint, power, and costs, compared to legacy copper-based networks. FlexSym offers improved flexibility in LAN architecture, and a graceful migration to future network demands, with this Limited Availability of SR31.2 end-to-end solutions:

Tellabs FlexSym Six Optical Line Terminal (OLT6) – The OLT6 distribution shelf is purpose built for the support of ITU-T 984 G-PON 2.5G, symmetrical ITU-T 989 10G XGS-PON with bi-directional encryption, and future NG-PON2 40G (status: Limited Availability as of SR31.1).

Tellabs FlexSym Optical Interface Unit Eight (OIU8) – The OIU8 is an 8-port Passive Optical Network (PON) service module. The Tellabs FlexSym OIU8 allows our customers to pick either G-PON XFPs or 10G XGS-PON XFPs to optimize speed, space, power and costs in the LAN (status: Limited Availability as of SR31.1).

Tellabs FlexSym XGS-PON Combiner – This product enables G-PON and XGS-PON wavelengths to coexist on the same single mode fiber and passive optical splitters. Thus, customers can leverage existing G-PON ONTs, and cost-effectively add 10G XGS-PON ONTs for the devices and users that truly require 10G (status: Limited Availability as of SR31.2).

Tellabs FlexSym 205 Optical Network Terminal (ONT205) – The ONT205 provides flexible Ethernet connectivity over a symmetrical 10G XGS-PON network with bi-directional encryption. It is equipped with four 1G Ethernet Ports and a single multi-rate 1G, 2.5G, 5G and 10G port (status: Limited Availability as of SR31.2 targeted for July 31st).

Tellabs Panorama PON Manager – The Panorama PON manager allows advanced Ethernet, G-PON and XGS-PON network resources to be defined in software, through global profiles, and dynamically allocates them based on real-time requirements. The PON manager can be accessed via desktop, laptop, and smartphone interface options (status: General Availability).

“At all points across an enterprise network, the Tellabs FlexSym Series end-to-end Optical LAN solution uniquely empowers our customers to better match speed, space, power, and most importantly costs, with their true connectivity requirements, now, and well into the future,” said Jim Norrod, Tellabs President and CEO.

For more details about the Tellabs FlexSym Series, we encourage you to visit the following online resource - bit.ly/TellabsFlexSym.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading network innovations with access technologies built to exceed today’s demands while delivering modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people.

http://www.tellabs.com

Media Contact

John Hoover

+1-707-206-1751

john.hoover@tellabs.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca6a8c66-486a-4375-98ba-acfdcc396425



