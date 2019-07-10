Supreme Court foresees changes in judicial activity

Moçâmedes, ANGOLA, July 10 - The vice president of the Supreme Court, Cristino Molar de Abril, said that the change of the provincial courts into judicial district courts is a necessity imposed by the economic and social reasons of the country which will revolutionize the judicial activity.,

According to Cristino Molar de Abril, the implementation of the judicial district courts will give greater proximity to judicial services to citizens, which will provide new dynamism to the justice sector.

The vice president of the Supreme Court was speaking at the opening ceremony of the District Court in the municipality of Moçâmedes, southern Namibe province, underlined the need for a change of mentality, based on honesty and compliance with professional ethics.

At the inauguration of the judicial district court, led by the chief justice of the Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira, the representative of the Attorney General's Office, Celestino Paulo Benguela, said that the action opens a new era in the history of the administration of justice in Namibe.

Namibe's deputy governor for Technical and Infrastructure, José Tchindongo António, who represented Governor Carlos da Rocha Cruz, highlighted the contribution that is expected from the judicial district courts in the speed of court cases.

The representative of the Angolan Bar Association (OAA) in Namibe, Cícero Vissandule, emphasized the defense of the rights of citizens living on low incomes and therefore need the institutional support of the Bar Association.

The inauguration of the judicial district court in the municipality of Moçâmedes is part of the Justice and Law Reform underway in the country and provides for the implementation, by the year 2020, of 60 judicial district courts all over de country.

