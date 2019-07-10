G-Cube Mentioned in the IT Market Clock for Human Capital Management Report 2019 by Gartner

/EIN News/ -- NOIDA, India, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is a proud moment for G-Cube to be included amongst the selected vendors for ‘Corporate Learning Suites’ in the 2019 IT Market Clock for Human Capital Management Report by Gartner. G-Cube is adopting an integrated approach to corporate learning suites by utilizing modern Learning Management System to impart relevant training-anytime and anywhere.



As per this report by Gartner, large as well as small organizations, are deploying powerful LMSs and learning experience platforms to boost the overall levels of skills competency and performance of employees. The proprietary G-Cube LMS hosts a gamut of advanced features to enable learners undergo training at their own pace of time and convenience. The robust training platform collates Key Performance Indicators to create performance metrics and link it to personalized training needs. The perfect alignment of training goals with business strategy results in improved ROI, knowledge competency and overall business performance.

Manish Gupta, CEO at G-Cube said, “With our constant endeavor to deliver innovative e-learning solutions for the last twenty years, we have been successful in creating a powerful training platform to meet the personalized needs of new-age learners. With a wide spectrum of functionalities, our proprietary G-Cube LMS acts as a perfect training platform to optimize learning efficiency, knowledge competency, and most importantly, workplace performance. With transformations in corporate training landscape, we are adopting new ways to improve our product and deliver the engaging learning experience for globally dispersed audiences.”

About us

G-Cube Solutions is a leading CMMi Level 3 e-Learning products and services company – with a global delivery and support footprint. Over the last decade, G-Cube has helped hundreds of customers worldwide and across diverse domains. G-Cube has the right mix of experience and expertise to provide tailor-made and company-specific solutions – rather than industry-specific solutions. The solutions are also flexible to meet the evolving needs of customers.

G-Cube's product portfolio includes our cutting-edge G-Cube LMS V7 supporting features such as Virtual Classroom, Content Authoring Tool, Assessment Engine, and Skill-Gap and ILT management systems. G-Cube's content services include designing and developing custom e-courses, mobile learning, content localization, game-based learning, simulations, and consulting for curriculum design.

With its focus on innovation and 'WoWing' the customer, G-Cube has won various industry awards , such as the Deloitte Tech Fast 50 India Award for the last five years, multiple Brandon Hall Awards for Excellence in Learning and Technology, the NASSCOM Emerge 50 Award and multiple Apex Awards for Excellence.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. They deliver the technology-related insight necessary for organizations to make the right decisions, every day.

Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, they work with organizations to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role.

Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 7,600 associates, including more than 1,600 research analysts and consultants, and clients in 90 countries.

