E-Passport Market Forecasts & Projections to 2023 with De La Rue, Giesecke+Devrient, IDEMIA, Infineon Technologies, and Thales Group Leading

Increasing number of air passengers



The increasing globalization across the world has fueled the growth in the number of international air passengers. The market is expected to witness an increase in the demand for e-passports from countries such as China, India, and Indonesia in the near future due to the rise in the number of air passengers. Moreover, several governments across the world are making significant efforts to introduce e-passport gates at airports to ensure easy immigration process for passengers.



The increase in the number of air passengers is one of the key factors accelerating the growth of the global E-Passport market size at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.



Introduction of virtual mobile identity (digital travel credentials)



The advent of the virtual passport has eliminated the need for physical documents such as e-passport as the entire data will be stored on the cloud or on mobile data. It also reduces the risk of passports getting lost. Technological advancements like these will have a positive impact on the global E-Passport market size.



Segment Analysis



This E-Passport market analysis considers segmentation based on components such as software, hardware, and services. The analysis also considers the use of e-passport in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the software segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising cross-border immigration will play a significant role in the software segment to maintain its market share.



Market Dynamics



The market looks at factors such as the increasing number of air passengers, increasing number of fake passports, and regulations by ICAO. However, concerns regarding brute force attacks, data protection issue with biometric information, and failure to verify digital signature on e-passports may hamper the growth of e-passport industry.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few players, the global E-Passport market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several e-passport manufacturers that include:



De La Rue

Giesecke+Devrient

IDEMIA

Infineon Technologies

Thales Group

Also, the E-Passport market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT



Comparison by component

Software - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by component

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Demand for multimodal biometrics

Introduction to virtual mobile identity (digital travel credentials)

Increasing adoption of ICAO public key directory (PKD)

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

De La Rue PLC

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

IDEMIA

Infineon Technologies AG

Thales Group

