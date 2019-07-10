There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,728 in the last 365 days.

E-Passport Market Forecasts & Projections to 2023 with De La Rue, Giesecke+Devrient, IDEMIA, Infineon Technologies, and Thales Group Leading

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Passport Market by Component and Geography - Global Forecast & Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing number of air passengers

The increasing globalization across the world has fueled the growth in the number of international air passengers. The market is expected to witness an increase in the demand for e-passports from countries such as China, India, and Indonesia in the near future due to the rise in the number of air passengers. Moreover, several governments across the world are making significant efforts to introduce e-passport gates at airports to ensure easy immigration process for passengers.

The increase in the number of air passengers is one of the key factors accelerating the growth of the global E-Passport market size at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.

Introduction of virtual mobile identity (digital travel credentials)

The advent of the virtual passport has eliminated the need for physical documents such as e-passport as the entire data will be stored on the cloud or on mobile data. It also reduces the risk of passports getting lost. Technological advancements like these will have a positive impact on the global E-Passport market size.

Segment Analysis

This E-Passport market analysis considers segmentation based on components such as software, hardware, and services. The analysis also considers the use of e-passport in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

In 2018, the software segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising cross-border immigration will play a significant role in the software segment to maintain its market share.

Market Dynamics

The market looks at factors such as the increasing number of air passengers, increasing number of fake passports, and regulations by ICAO. However, concerns regarding brute force attacks, data protection issue with biometric information, and failure to verify digital signature on e-passports may hamper the growth of e-passport industry.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of few players, the global E-Passport market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several e-passport manufacturers that include:

  • De La Rue
  • Giesecke+Devrient
  • IDEMIA
  • Infineon Technologies
  • Thales Group

Also, the E-Passport market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

  • Comparison by component
  • Software - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by component

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Demand for multimodal biometrics
  • Introduction to virtual mobile identity (digital travel credentials)
  • Increasing adoption of ICAO public key directory (PKD)

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • De La Rue PLC
  • Giesecke+Devrient GmbH
  • IDEMIA
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkibr5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Biometrics

22157.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.