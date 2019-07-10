Painting Tools & Accessories: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2023 with Asian Paints, Gordon Brush, J. Wagner, Nespoli Group, and The Sherwin-Williams Co Leading the Way

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Painting Tools and Accessories Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing number of infrastructure projects



The number of residential and commercial buildings in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and China is increasing with the rising need for residential construction projects. This results in increased demand and sales of painting tools and accessories. This will lead to the expansion of the global painting tools and accessories market at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.



Rising adoption of eco-friendly painting tools



The adoption of low volatile compound (VOC) and environmentally friendly paints is gaining traction with the rising environmental concerns. Similarly, vendors are introducing replaceable bristle packs to prevent environmental pollution caused by the disposing of brushes with dried paint sticking to them. The emergence of such eco-friendly products is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Segment Analysis



This painting tools and accessories market analysis considers sales from products including brushes, rollers, spray guns, scrapers, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of painting tools and accessories in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the brushes segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for painting to improve the appearance of buildings and protect them from damage will play a significant role in the brushes segment to maintain its market position.



Drivers & Restraints



The market report looks at factors such as the increasing number of infrastructure projects, growth of the automotive industry, and rising use of painting tools in consumer electronics.



However, volatility in the cost of raw materials required to manufacture painting tools, issues associated with the use of painting brushes, and wide availability of painting tools and accessories on rent may hamper the growth of the painting tools and accessories industry over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global painting tools and accessories market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading painting tools and accessories manufacturers that include:



Asian Paints

Gordon Brush Mfg. Co.

J. Wagner GmbH

Nespoli Group S.p.A.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Also, the painting tools and accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Brushes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rollers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Spray guns - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Scrapers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in M&A

Rising adoption of eco-friendly painting tools

Growth in number of DIY consumers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Asian Paints Ltd.

Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc.

J. Wagner GmbH

Nespoli Group S.p.A.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qxrrem

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

