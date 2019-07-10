Worldwide Software as a Service (SaaS) Markets to 2023 - Increasing Use of AI-Enabled SaaS to Propel Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software as a Service (SaaS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Global Forecast & Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing use of AI-enabled SaaS



AI-powered SaaS provides chatbots to end-user enterprises. This helps them to personalize and automate services for their customers. In addition, AI-enabled SaaS is quick to respond to a potential threat and provide improved security to enterprises.



These benefits of AI-enabled SaaS will lead to the expansion of the global software as a service (SaaS) market at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



This software as a service (SaaS) market analysis considers sales from the deployment of public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The analysis also considers the sales of software as a service (SaaS) in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the public cloud segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the inclusion of complete software programs or applications within the computing functionality of public SaaS will play a significant role in the public cloud segment to maintain its market position.



Drivers & Restraints



The market report looks at factors such as the augmenting use of mobile apps, increasing use of AI-enabled SaaS, and rising need for API connections.



However, issues associated with system integration, concerns about data security, and increasing acceptance of PaaS may hamper the growth of the software as a service (SaaS) industry over the forecast period.



Increasing use of vertical SaaS



Vertical SaaS can be industry-specific and generate customer data and intelligence. It can refine customization and are cost-effective. Vendors are focusing on expanding their customer base by improving the features of vertical SaaS. This will boost the adoption of vertical SaaS and have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global software as a service (SaaS) market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading software as a service (SaaS) manufacturers that include:



Adobe

Microsoft

Oracle

Salesforce.com

SAP

Also, the software as a service (SaaS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



