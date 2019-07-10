There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,710 in the last 365 days.

Worldwide Software as a Service (SaaS) Markets to 2023 - Increasing Use of AI-Enabled SaaS to Propel Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software as a Service (SaaS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Global Forecast & Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing use of AI-enabled SaaS

AI-powered SaaS provides chatbots to end-user enterprises. This helps them to personalize and automate services for their customers. In addition, AI-enabled SaaS is quick to respond to a potential threat and provide improved security to enterprises.

These benefits of AI-enabled SaaS will lead to the expansion of the global software as a service (SaaS) market at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

This software as a service (SaaS) market analysis considers sales from the deployment of public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The analysis also considers the sales of software as a service (SaaS) in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

In 2018, the public cloud segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the inclusion of complete software programs or applications within the computing functionality of public SaaS will play a significant role in the public cloud segment to maintain its market position.

Drivers & Restraints

The market report looks at factors such as the augmenting use of mobile apps, increasing use of AI-enabled SaaS, and rising need for API connections.

However, issues associated with system integration, concerns about data security, and increasing acceptance of PaaS may hamper the growth of the software as a service (SaaS) industry over the forecast period.

Increasing use of vertical SaaS

Vertical SaaS can be industry-specific and generate customer data and intelligence. It can refine customization and are cost-effective. Vendors are focusing on expanding their customer base by improving the features of vertical SaaS. This will boost the adoption of vertical SaaS and have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global software as a service (SaaS) market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading software as a service (SaaS) manufacturers that include:

  • Adobe
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • Salesforce.com
  • SAP

Also, the software as a service (SaaS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

  • Comparison by deployment
  • Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing use of vertical SaaS
  • Rising use of micro SaaS
  • Strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Adobe Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • SAP SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3mhs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Software, Cloud Computing and Storage

22157.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.