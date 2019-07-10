Worldwide Software as a Service (SaaS) Markets to 2023 - Increasing Use of AI-Enabled SaaS to Propel Market Growth
Increasing use of AI-enabled SaaS
AI-powered SaaS provides chatbots to end-user enterprises. This helps them to personalize and automate services for their customers. In addition, AI-enabled SaaS is quick to respond to a potential threat and provide improved security to enterprises.
These benefits of AI-enabled SaaS will lead to the expansion of the global software as a service (SaaS) market at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
This software as a service (SaaS) market analysis considers sales from the deployment of public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The analysis also considers the sales of software as a service (SaaS) in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the public cloud segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the inclusion of complete software programs or applications within the computing functionality of public SaaS will play a significant role in the public cloud segment to maintain its market position.
Drivers & Restraints
The market report looks at factors such as the augmenting use of mobile apps, increasing use of AI-enabled SaaS, and rising need for API connections.
However, issues associated with system integration, concerns about data security, and increasing acceptance of PaaS may hamper the growth of the software as a service (SaaS) industry over the forecast period.
Increasing use of vertical SaaS
Vertical SaaS can be industry-specific and generate customer data and intelligence. It can refine customization and are cost-effective. Vendors are focusing on expanding their customer base by improving the features of vertical SaaS. This will boost the adoption of vertical SaaS and have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global software as a service (SaaS) market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading software as a service (SaaS) manufacturers that include:
- Adobe
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- Salesforce.com
- SAP
Also, the software as a service (SaaS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Comparison by deployment
- Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of vertical SaaS
- Rising use of micro SaaS
- Strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
