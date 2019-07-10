Head of State advocates CPLP privileged economic co-operation

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 10 - The Angolan Head of state, João Lourenço, on Tuesday in Luanda highlighted the need for the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) to become a privileged space for trade and economic co-operation among the member states. ,

Speaking at the solemn session of the 9th Parliamentary Assembly of the CPLP, the Angolan statesman said that the organisation’s member states have to live up to the centuries-old common historical and cultural ties.

He stressed that the over 270 million people that make up the CPLP continue to strengthen the hope in the organisation, despite the difficulties being encountered.

According to the statesman, to Angola the CPLP is a very important geopolitical space.

He went on to say that 23 years on, since the creation of the CPLP, the objectives that sustained the emergence of the organisation continue to be pertinent.

President João Lourenço also stressed the necessity for the free movement of people among CPLP member states to be materialised.

He recognised that this issue has been broadly analysed by the organisation, so much so that at the 12th Conference of Heads of State and Government, held in Cabo Verde last year, the organisation approved the “Declaration on Persons and Mobility in the CPLP”.

While such declaration is not effective yet, explained the president, Angola has visa suppression agreements, in diplomatic and service passports, with the majority of the CPLP member states.

“(...) We’ve adopted a new migratory policy that simplifies the process of obtaining an ordinary visa and we’ve introduced a new category, the Investor’s Visa”, said the Angolan president.

João Lourenço then stressed that “the important thing is for us to be firmly committed to the objectives that we outlined with its (CPLP) formation (...)”.

This is the second time Angola hosts the Parliamentary Assembly of the CPLP, after doing it in the year 2013.

