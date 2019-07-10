Troilus Welcomes Andrew Cheatle to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Ontario, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Mark Cheatle to its board of directors, effective immediately.



Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, commented, “I am pleased to welcome Mr. Cheatle to our Board. I look forward to working with him, and believe his wide range of expertise and extensive network within the mining industry will benefit the Company as we focus our efforts on advancing the Troilus project.”

Mr. Andrew Mark Cheatle (P.Geo. FGS, MBA) is a mining industry executive and professional geoscientist with over 30 years of international mining experience in the junior and senior mining sectors. Mr. Cheatle was the Executive Director (‘CEO’) of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) from February 2015 to November 2017. From 2011 to 2015 he was President and CEO of Unigold Inc., where he oversaw the delivery of an initial mineral resource of two million ounces of gold at its flagship property in the Dominican Republic. Mr. Cheatle’s career has also included the roles of CEO and Director for a group of companies within a private merchant bank; Principal Geologist at AMEC plc; Chief Geologist at Goldcorp Inc./Placer Dome Inc.; and Mineral Resource Manager with Anglo American Corporation. He is currently a Non-Executive Director of Condor Gold plc. Mr. Cheatle volunteers with not-for-profit organizations. He currently sits on the advisory councils of the Development Partner Institute and the Canada-International Finance Corporation Africa Local Economic Development Partnership and is a director of International Women in Mining. He formerly held the position of President of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. Cheatle is a graduate of the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, London.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 16,000-hectare Troilus property is located northeast of the Val-d’Or district, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

Cautionary statements

This press release contains “forward‑looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‑looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding, the impact of the appointment on the Company and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals. Generally, forward‑looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward‑looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‑looking information, including but not limited to: there being no assurance that the exploration program will result in expanded mineral resources; ;risks and uncertainties inherent to mineral resource estimates; receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; environmental and other risks of the mining industry, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Technical Report and other continuous disclosure documents of the Company available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com . Although Troilus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‑looking information. Pitchblack and Troilus do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



