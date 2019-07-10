Global OTT Market Outlook 2019-2023: Growing Number of Partnerships & Acquisitions and Implementation of AI by OTT Service Providers are the Key Drivers
Increasing penetration of mobile computing devices
The sales volume of mobile computing devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets are very high in developed countries such as the US. It creates growth opportunities for vendors that develop mobile applications.
The growing adoption of these devices has resulted in an increased number of Internet users and their access to OTT content such as VOD, music streaming, and VoIP. This will boost the demand for OTT content and lead to the expansion of the global over the top (OTT) market at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.
Market Segments & Dynamics
This over the top (OTT) market analysis considers sales from content type including video, text and images, VoIP, and music streaming. The analysis also considers the sales of over the top (OTT) in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the video segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing market for AVOD OTT services will play a significant role in the video segment to maintain its market position.
Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, mobile advertising driving revenue of audio/video streaming apps, and growing investment in communication network infrastructure in developing countries.
However, concerns pertaining to audio/video piracy, difficulty in converting viewers to paid subscribers, and challenge of cross-border government regulation may hamper the growth of the over the top (OTT) industry over the forecast period.
Implementation of AI by OTT service providers
Existing and the new vendors are deploying advanced technologies such as AI to remain competitive in the market. The implementation of AI in over the top services helps them to improve customer experience by analyzing their video preferences and making suggestions. This will boost the application of AI in over the top services and have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of few major players, the global over the top (OTT) market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading over the top (OTT) manufacturers that include:
- Alphabet
- Amazon.com
- Microsoft Corp
- Netflix
- The Walt Disney Co
Also, the over the top (OTT) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTENT TYPE
- Comparison by content type
- Video - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Text and images - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- VoIP - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Music streaming - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by content type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SCREEN TYPE
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising popularity of direct carrier billing in OTT market
- Growing number of partnerships and acquisitions
- Implementation of AI by OTT service providers
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Netflix Inc.
- The Walt Disney Co.
