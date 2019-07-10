Global HIV Rapid Test Kits Market to Witness a CAGR of More Than 7% During 2019-2023 - Leading Players are Abbott Labs, Bio-Rad Labs, Danaher Corp, Roche, and QIAGEN Group
The "Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV
The demand for point-of-care testing for HIV is increasing at a significant rate as POC testing technologies are affordable and easily accessible.
Point-of-care testing can also detect HIV at an early stage, which is essential to start primary treatment and prevent the onset of AIDS. Thus, the growing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV will fuel the growth of the HIV test kits market at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.
Market Segments & Dynamics
This human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market analysis considers the revenue generation based on end-users that includes diagnostic centers, and hospitals and clinics. The analysis also considers the sales of human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits in North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW.
In 2018, the diagnostic centers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing awareness about the benefits of early detection play a significant role in the diagnostic centers segment to maintain their market position.
Also, the market report looks at factors such as the rise in awareness programs for HIV testing, growing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV, and the high prevalence of HIV.
However, the non-availability of rapid HIV products in limited resource settings, limited healthcare services in developing regions, and lack of trained professionals may hamper the growth of the human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits industry over the forecast period.
Availability of a broad range of HIV rapid test kits by vendors
Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on manufacturing innovative test kits to cater to the growing demand for HIV testing.
The demand is increasing mainly driven by a paradigm shift from treatment to the preventive healthcare system. Thus, the availability of a broad range of HIV rapid test kits by vendors is identified as a key HIV test kits market trends that will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of few major players, the global human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HIV test kits manufacturers that include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Danaher Corp
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- QIAGEN Group
Also, the human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- HIV rapid immunoassay test
- HIV rapid molecular diagnostic test
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Efforts to increase pre-marital screenings for HIV
- Increasing clinical studies by researchers and promotional activities by manufacturers
- Availability of a broad range of HIV rapid test kits by vendors
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- QIAGEN Group
