Global HIV Rapid Test Kits Market to Witness a CAGR of More Than 7% During 2019-2023 - Leading Players are Abbott Labs, Bio-Rad Labs, Danaher Corp, Roche, and QIAGEN Group

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV



The demand for point-of-care testing for HIV is increasing at a significant rate as POC testing technologies are affordable and easily accessible.



Point-of-care testing can also detect HIV at an early stage, which is essential to start primary treatment and prevent the onset of AIDS. Thus, the growing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV will fuel the growth of the HIV test kits market at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.



Market Segments & Dynamics



This human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market analysis considers the revenue generation based on end-users that includes diagnostic centers, and hospitals and clinics. The analysis also considers the sales of human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits in North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW.



In 2018, the diagnostic centers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing awareness about the benefits of early detection play a significant role in the diagnostic centers segment to maintain their market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the rise in awareness programs for HIV testing, growing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV, and the high prevalence of HIV.



However, the non-availability of rapid HIV products in limited resource settings, limited healthcare services in developing regions, and lack of trained professionals may hamper the growth of the human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits industry over the forecast period.



Availability of a broad range of HIV rapid test kits by vendors



Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on manufacturing innovative test kits to cater to the growing demand for HIV testing.



The demand is increasing mainly driven by a paradigm shift from treatment to the preventive healthcare system. Thus, the availability of a broad range of HIV rapid test kits by vendors is identified as a key HIV test kits market trends that will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HIV test kits manufacturers that include:



Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corp

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

QIAGEN Group

Also, the human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

HIV rapid immunoassay test

HIV rapid molecular diagnostic test

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Efforts to increase pre-marital screenings for HIV

Increasing clinical studies by researchers and promotional activities by manufacturers

Availability of a broad range of HIV rapid test kits by vendors

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

QIAGEN Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/31lyzp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Point-of-Care Diagnostics, Infectious Disease Testing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.