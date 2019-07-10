Global Therapy Trends KOL Insight, 2019: Hepatocellular Carcinoma - Six New Systemic Therapies are Now Approved for Advanced HCC

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapy Trends KOL Insight: Hepatocellular Carcinoma [2019]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



How has the advent of novel systemic therapies impacted HCC?



Until 2017 the only approved systemic therapy for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) was Bayer's Nexavar. However now six additional therapies are approved: Stivarga (regorafenib; Bayer), Lenvima (lenvatinib; Eisai/Merck & Co.), Cabometyx (cabozantinib; Exelixis/Ipsen), Opdivo (nivolumab; BMS), Keytruda (pembrolizumab; Merck & Co.) and most recently Eli Lilly's Cyramza (ramucirumab).

How are these agents faring on the market so far and what's expected to happen to uptake in the future? Almost every agent is being tested in combination with another, but what do key opinion leaders (KOLs) think is the best approach? Learn how KOLs see the market evolving, and how they expect developers to differentiate their therapies in KOL Insight: Hepatocellular Carcinoma.



Key Takeaways

How has the arrival of new systemic therapies impacted the treatment of HCC? Six new systemic therapies are now approved for advanced HCC; how has this impacted treatment? Find out KOLs' views on these agents and how the landscape will continue to evolve.

How has new first-line option Lenvima impacted established Nexavar? What do KOLs consider to be the differences between the two drugs? Find out how KOLs make prescribing decisions in the frontline.

How precarious is Stivarga's position as a second-line therapy? How do the experts currently view the new second-line therapies, and in particular what could be the impact of immunotherapy?

What is the future of immunotherapy in HCC? Immunotherapy was perceived as having great potential in HCC, but how do KOLs envisage its role-playing out?

What is the future of systemic therapy in HCC? Do KOLs believe that usage of systemic therapy will change in the future, and what's the potential impact on earlier stages of HCC?



Marketed Therapies

Nexavar (sorafenib; Bayer)

Stivarga (regorafenib; Bayer)

Lenvima (lenvatinib; Eisai/Merck & Co.)

Cabometyx (cabozantinib; Exelixis/Ipsen)

Opdivo (nivolumab; Bristol-Myers Squibb)

Keytruda (pembrolizumab; Merck & Co.)

Cyramza (ramucirumab; Eli Lilly)

Pipeline Therapies

Tecentriq + Avastin (atezolizumab + bevacizumab; Roche)

Imfinzi (durvalumab; AstraZeneca)

tislelizumab (BeiGene/Celgene)

Pexa-Vec (pexastimogene devacirepvec; SillaJen/Transgene)

pegargiminase (Polaris)

