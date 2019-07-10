Global A2 Milk Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2024 with Profiles on Leading Players: The A2 Milk Company, Jersey Dairy, Pura, Dairy Farmers, and Fonterra

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A2 Milk Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global A2 milk market was worth US$ 5,446 Million in 2018. The market value is further projected to reach US$ 19,324 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 23.5% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global A2 milk market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Nowadays, the expanding income levels along with the growing awareness about the nutritional benefits of A2 milk have stimulated the growth of the market worldwide.



Global Market Drivers/Constraints



The demand for A2 milk is gaining traction among consumers across the globe owing to the numerous health benefits offered by its consumption, such as boosting immunity, increasing metabolic rate and promoting mental growth.



The players are expanding their product portfolio by introducing a wide variety of A2 milk products including baby food, infant formula, cheese, yogurt, etc. so as to cater to the needs and requirements of a diverse group of consumers.



Although A2 milk has been rapidly gaining popularity worldwide, the market has untapped growth potential in regions with increasing consumption of dairy products such India and China.



A rise in the number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores as well as online retailing is expected to boost the sales of A2 milk as it is mainly sold through organised retail formats.



The high prices of A2 milk coupled with the availability of cheaper and vegan substitutes represent the major challenges faced by the manufacturers. In addition, lack of proper scientific evidence regarding the benefits of A2 milk can hamper the growth of the market.



Breakup by End-Use



On the basis of end-use, the market has been segmented into liquid milk, infant formula and other dairy products. Amongst these, liquid milk is the most popular product type, accounting for nearly two-third of the global A2 milk market.



Breakup by Distribution Channel



Based on distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest segment as these stores provide large amount of shelf space and a wider choice of products from different brands. Other major distribution channels are convenience and grocery stores, and online/non-store retailing.



Regional Insights



On a geographical front, Oceania enjoys the leading position in the global A2 milk market. This can be accredited to the growing number of dairy companies offering incentives to A2 milk producers in the region. Oceania is followed by Asia, Europe and North America.



Competitive Landscape



The A2 milk market is relatively new and is currently dominated by a few players, however, a number of new regional and global players are emerging. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:



The A2 Milk Company Limited

Jersey Dairy

Pura

Dairy Farmers

Fonterra

