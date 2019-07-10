Gabriel Patterson, Toronto Based Fitness Coach, Welcomes New Team Member to Assist with Training Services

Gabriel Patterson, Toronto health guru, is excited to announce his new athletic specialist to the team to assist with his practical training services.

TORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA , July 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabriel Patterson, Toronto wellness coach continues to live out and advance his mission of instilling mental and physical confidence in people through helping his clients reach their fitness and nutrition goals. Adding personalized nutrition plans to his training has been a proactive success in growing Patterson’s Toronto based practice. Clients are set up with a nutrition plan, including grocery lists and recipes, that are customized to be an obtainable goal. This meal plan also promotes education on how clients can identify and avoid fad diets. Within a few months of launching client meal plans, Patterson needed to seek assistance. “To further boost the success of my program, I knew I needed to add an individual who not only passionately cares about overall health but specializes in working with athletes, too,” said Patterson.

Gabriel Patterson’s new Toronto team member strives to help clients target stubborn muscle areas that basic exercise practices easily overlook. Targeting all muscle groups proves beneficial for body functionality as age takes a toll. Strengthening all muscles also helps prevent sports injuries for athletes. As an expert in this area, Patterson’s new athletic coach will be leading several new boot camp and toning classes that do just that. Also, she will offer clients athletic specific training. This service will gear towards clients to complete a particular athletic event. For example, if a client wants to train for a marathon, athletic specific training will be based on what the individual needs fitness and nutrition wise to be prepared on race day.

Clients have the opportunity to meet the newest member of the team as Gabriel Patterson's Toronto location will host a meet and greet over a free two-hour boot camp next Saturday. “Clients can come and go as they please to experience and get a taste of our new class that we will offer,” said Patterson.



