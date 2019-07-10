Renovo Solves the Challenge of Managing Huge Automotive Data Sets

“Insight”- the world’s only edge-first data platform uses AI-powered automation to offer a competitive advantage in the data race—driving the AV/ADAS industry

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Conference -- Renovo, the global autonomous vehicle software company, today announced the launch of Insight—a data management and orchestration platform for developing autonomous and ADAS products. Insight offers AV/ADAS companies an edge over their competition, allowing them to develop features faster and decreasing their time to market. Insight enables automotive companies to quickly index and tag unstructured data from their development fleets, query the most important insights, and automatically deliver them to distributed engineering teams ten times faster than any other approach.

Insight is designed to empower companies that are addressing the massive current economic opportunities of a global ADAS market, which is expected to hit $70.4 billion in 2024, and a wider AV industry projected to reach a massive $800 billion in 2035.

Currently, managing the enormous amounts of data generated by these vehicles is a struggle. Individual vehicles can generate terabytes of data every day. It can take days or even weeks for critical information needed by developers and data scientists to be identified and made available. Insight speeds up this cycle by sorting, tagging and delivering a company’s most critical data to whomever needs it most—in just minutes. Insight represents a data revolution for AV/ADAS development, one that is estimated to ultimately save more than 580,000 lives between 2035 and 2045.

“With Insight, we’ve been able to create a solution that addresses the challenges of vehicle and AI data management at scale for the automotive industry,” said Chris Heiser, Renovo CEO. “Insight will enable AV/ADAS development teams to quickly leverage key data points, enabling their companies to compete with the market faster and with the most advanced features.”

“Rapidly Identifying valuable data, and getting it in the hands of those that need it is a critical problem facing the AV industry,” said Ken Claffey, Vice President & General Manager of Enterprise Data Solutions at Seagate. “Renovo’s expertise in vehicle and data systems makes them uniquely qualified to solve this problem for autonomous vehicle fleets.”

Renovo, an established leader in AV technology, initially created Insight to speed their own development of autonomous safety platforms that power AV fleets today. Insight benefits from nearly a decade of experience developing the world’s most advanced automotive and software systems. With the public release of Insight, this technology platform is now available to customer ADAS and AV programs worldwide. As with all Renovo products, Insight is open to the Renovo Ecosystem, which consists of dozens of technology solutions from the world’s best AV technology providers. The Ecosystem’s most recent addition, Seagate, joins a list of companies that include: Samsung, Verizon, HERE, Velodyne LiDAR, Parsons, INRIX, and Argus Cyber Security. Renovo and their partners have worked together to create a platform that will transform how companies find value in their fleet data, and build more of what their customers love.

Renovo is an autonomous vehicle software company focused on enabling the global commercialization of autonomous vehicle fleets. Renovo’s scalable platform merges software, data management, and automotive-grade safety systems into a unified solution for autonomous vehicle fleet deployments. Renovo combines Silicon Valley agility with proven automotive capabilities in a singular commitment to bring autonomous vehicles to the greatest scale, highest safety and lowest cost imaginable.

