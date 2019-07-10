Life Changing Tea at Center of New Health Craze

Life Change Tea Health Watch Minute

Which beverage holds true to its promise of ridding the body of all of its evils and replaces them with just good healthy clean living?

LIFE CHANGE TEA IS NOT THE SAME TEA THAT YOU BUY IN THE STORE OFF THE SHELF. LIFE CHANGE TEA IS EIGHT POWERFUL HERBS BLENDED TOGETHER TO MAXIMIZE YOUR HEALTH” — Ronnie McMullen

SEATTLE, WA, USA, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The craze circulating around celebrities such as Kortney Kardashian and athletes across all major sports touting the positive effects of functional beverages containing various supplements and other additives promising to “change your life” in some meaningful way, is undeniable. Despite widespread testimonials, one has to question if there is any truth to a magical “life-changing” elixir? If so, which beverage holds true to its promise of ridding the body of all of its evils and replaces them with just good healthy clean living?Although today one can find there are beverages targeting a number of benefits including gourmet coffees containing CBD www.baristas.tv , and dilutive substances that help slow your body's absorption of dietary sugars www.glucodown.com , it is a life-changing, cleansing, detox tea that just maybe at the center of the craze to rid the body of unwanted toxins and promote a clean, healthy, and active lifestyle.To find the answer one must look to the origins of such modern-day miracles back to a time long long ago. Not so long ago as ancient Chinese herbal therapies mind you, but as legend has it, many years ago, many years ago, talk show host and author Ronnie McMullen received a call from a listener who raved about a “special tea” that performed well naturally for the body. The host investigated and tried the interesting concoction for himself. In three months, he had lost weight, gained more energy and had overall better health . Ronnie started to research and investigate the herbs and their potential benefits to mankind. That is when he decided he must formulate his own tea product, using ingredients that were not being used at the time. This was the birth of “ Life Change Tea “. The reason the name fit was because the tea did just that; a life change! Many years later, Life Change Tea found its home at www.getthetea.com . As time went on Ronnie did not stop at just formulating tea, he began to formulate healthy, beneficial unique blends of supplements that help the body repair itself. All of the ingredients are Non-GMO and organic if they can be. Some extracts cannot be considered “organic”. The body knows what to do, sometimes it just needs a little help.Simply stated the tea detoxes and rids your body of the toxins caused by a build-up of unhealthy foods, alcohol, metals, fats, and a number of other things your body doesn’t use when properly functioning.LIFE CHANGE TEA IS NOT THE SAME TEA THAT YOU BUY IN THE STORE OFF THE SHELF. LIFE CHANGE TEA IS EIGHT POWERFUL HERBS BLENDED TOGETHER TO MAXIMIZE YOUR HEALTH.While there are certainly many options (many better known) when choosing a detox tea, most of those that have proven effective, utilize some variant of what was developed by t and marketed by lifestyle guru and author of “The Journey into Reflection” Ronnie McMullen who believes health should be everyone’s priority. Although “Life Change Tea” has attracted endorsements from many notable industry experts and celebrities such as Howie Carr, Rex Bear, Walton and Johnson, and Clyde Lewis, https://getthetea.com/about/endorsements/ it is the testimonials from everyday people who swear by their own results that have propelled “Life Change Tea” into the “go-to” solution for those in the know who have done their research and desire the highest quality, most effective body cleansing process available.The testimonies are “real” people telling “real” stories about Life Change Tea and what it’s done for them https://getthetea.com/about/testimonials/ . The tea is safe for children over the age of 2 and up (varying dosages) and some people even swear by the results they have had while feeding it to their animals. If you are even considering a cleansing detox tea, we encourage you to try the tea at www.getthetea.com to experience first hand what has become known as the origin of the detox tea movement and heralded among the highest quality products shaping the fastest-growing segment of the beverage industry.Life Change Tea is a unique blend of all-natural ingredients that has been utilized with great results for many years. The product is an all organic USA manufactured product. This special blend aids in maintaining great digestion, may aid in boosting your immune system, and may help cleanse your body from unwanted intruders. This gentle daily cleanser helps to prevent buildup in your colon which is key in maintaining normal digestive health.Today, Life Change Tea helps thousands stay on track with their health. The Doctor still works on amazing products and the host helps guide people to proper nutrition and good mental health all targeted at increasing our healthy lifestyle.“Life Change Tea. . . Restoring America’s Health, One Tea Bag At A Time.”

