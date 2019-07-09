Canadian Utilities Limited Eligible Dividends

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU, CU.X)



The Board of Directors of Canadian Utilities Limited has declared the following quarterly dividends:

Shares TSX Stock

Symbol Dividend

Per Share ($) Record Date

(2019) Payment Date

(2019) Class A non-voting CU 0.42270 08-Aug 01-Sep Class B common CU.X 0.42270 08-Aug 01-Sep Series Y 3.403% CU.PR.C 0.2126875 08-Aug 01-Sep Series AA 4.90% CU.PR.D 0.30625 08-Aug 01-Sep Series BB 4.90% CU.PR.E 0.30625 08-Aug 01-Sep Series CC 4.50% CU.PR.F 0.28125 08-Aug 01-Sep Series DD 4.50% CU.PR.G 0.28125 08-Aug 01-Sep Series EE 5.25% CU.PR.H 0.328125 08-Aug 01-Sep Series FF 4.50% CU.PR.I 0.28125 08-Aug 01-Sep

These dividends are eligible dividends within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

With approximately 5,000 employees and assets of $22 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities Limited is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Electricity (electricity generation, transmission and distribution), Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development; and energy storage and industrial water solutions) and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com

Media & Investor Inquiries:

D.A. (Dennis) DeChamplain

Executive Vice President &

Chief Financial Officer

403-292-7502

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.



The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

