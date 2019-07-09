Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:TCAP.P), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering (the “Offering”).



The Company issued an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company to purchasers in British Columbia and Alberta at a purchase price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds to the Company of $500,000.

PI Financial Corp. acted as agent on a commercially reasonable efforts basis in respect of the Offering and received a cash commission and a corporate finance fee in consideration for its services. In addition, the Company issued to agents involved in the Offering non-transferable options to acquire an aggregate of up to 500,000 common shares for a period of two years from the date the Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

The Company is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange. The Company has not commenced operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering to identify and evaluate potential Qualifying Transactions pursuant to the policies of the Exchange.

The Company’s common shares were listed on the Exchange today and immediately halted pending closing of the Offering. The common shares are expected to commence trading on the Exchange on July 11, 2019 under the trading symbol “TCAP.P”.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Statements regarding listing of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available.



