Delek US Holdings Names Blake Fernandez SVP of Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek”) today announced that Blake Fernandez has joined Delek as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence. In his position, Fernandez will focus on articulating Delek's investment story and managing its strategic relationships with key stakeholders among institutional investors and research analysts.



Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and CEO of Delek, said, “Blake brings a wealth of sell side equity expertise, deep knowledge of the oil industry and extensive relationships within the financial community. He will help Delek educate current and potential investors about our remarkable and continuing growth.”

Fernandez joins Delek with over 20 years of experience in the financial arena, including 13 years of sell side equity research, mainly covering integrated oils, independent refiners & oil macro. He earned his Masters of Business Administration with a focus in Finance from the University of New Orleans and also earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics with a focus in International Trade & Finance from Louisiana State University.

In his new role, Fernandez will partner closely with the Chief Financial Officer and other key members of the senior leadership team. He will also be responsible for leading the enterprise development of the corporate and business unit strategies, business planning, and supporting ideation and research on future growth initiatives by leveraging his deep understanding of environmental, competitive and economic trends, and customer needs.

Keith Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations, will play a continuing role in the newly expanded department.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL). Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates also own approximately 63 percent (including the 2 percent general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business is the largest 7-Eleven licensee in the United States and operates approximately 280 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Investor Contact:

Blake Fernandez

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

615-224-1312

blake.fernandez@delekus.com

Media/Public Affairs Contact:

Michael P. Ralsky

Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications

615-435-1407

michael.ralsky@delekus.com



