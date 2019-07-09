Second Military Strategic Support Group Workshop Held in Addis Ababa

UNOAU joined the African Union Peace Support Operations Division (AU PSOD) at the 2nd Military Strategic Support Group (MSSG) workshop that was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 1st – 5th July 2019.

The workshop included military experts from AU Member States such as Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Senegal, Uganda and Zambia and partners notably, from the UN, European Union, France, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States. The outcome of the workshop was tailored to guide the determination of priority equipment needs for the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) that are fit for purpose and capable to deliver. The workshop was also mandated to develop guidelines, processes and criteria for selection of military staff officers for AMISOM Headquarters.

Mr. Sivuyile Bam, the Head of AU PSOD attended the closing of the workshop and thanked all experts, partners and staff officers who contributed to the workshop.



