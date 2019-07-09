Eureka 93 Inc. Receives Conditional Approval to List Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eureka 93 Inc. (CSE: LVWL), one of North America’s largest hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) extraction companies, today announced that its common shares have been conditionally approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). Final approval is subject to the filing of its Form 2A Listing Statement as well the completion of various customary listing requirements of the CSE.



Eureka93 expects to receive final approval from the CSE in the coming days, and will trade under the new ticker: ERKA. Subsequent to receiving final approval, the company will provide an update to the market on its confirmed, initial trading date.

About Eureka93

Eureka 93 Inc. is one of the largest hemp extraction operations in North America. With facilities in Eureka, Montana, Ottawa, Ontario, and Windsor, Ontario, the vertically integrated company is dedicated to producing the highest-quality CBD products for its customers. Eureka93 is a design-driven company for creative solutions in systems, products, packages and services. For more information visit www.eureka93.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include all disclosures regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Forward-looking statements may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “believes” and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, and may be based on management’s current assumptions and expectations related to all aspects of the Company’s business, industry and the global economy. Further, the Company cautions that this foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive and additional information identifying risks are detailed from time to time in the Company’s other continuous disclosure filings.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Eureka 93 Inc.

For more information:

Investors

Conrad Seguin

437.226.7002 or cseguin@eureka93.com



Media

Sónia Brum

647.338.7381 or sbrum@eureka93.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.