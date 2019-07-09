Lydall Announces Leadership Transition in its Thermal Acoustical Solutions Business

/EIN News/ -- MANCHESTER, Conn., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) today announced that Joseph A. Abbruzzi has been named President, Lydall Thermal Acoustical Solutions, effective immediately. Mr. Abbruzzi replaces Scott M. Deakin, who is departing Lydall to pursue alternative opportunities. The Company has initiated an external search to identify a new President for the Lydall Technical Nonwovens business segment.



Mr. Abbruzzi, who most recently served as President of Lydall’s Technical Nonwovens business, has a long history with both Thermal Acoustical Solutions and the automotive industry. From 2011 to 2014, Mr. Abbruzzi led the turnaround of the Thermal / Acoustical Fibers business segment, a segment that was combined with Thermal / Acoustical Metals in 2017 to create Lydall’s Thermal Acoustical Solutions business segment. Through his broad automotive and executive expertise, strong leadership style and focused application of Lean Six Sigma tools, the Thermal / Acoustical Fibers business was able to increase throughput, commercialize new products, and improve customer relationships. In 2014, Mr. Abbruzzi assumed the role of President, Technical Nonwovens, which was created through the acquisition of three major businesses. While overseeing Technical Nonwovens, Mr. Abbruzzi has been focusing on integrating these distinct businesses to one global team, with significant commercial and operational activities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Dale G. Barnhart, President and CEO, said, “Joe’s demonstrated leadership in the automotive industry within Lydall and for decades before, combined with his global experiences while running the Technical Nonwovens business segment, make him the ideal person to lead the Thermal Acoustical Solutions business segment. These competencies will enable Joe to address the most critical opportunities the business is addressing.”

“I am very excited to be coming back to lead the Thermal Acoustical Solutions organization,” said Abbruzzi, “but will miss all the great people at Technical Nonwovens with whom I have had the pleasure of working over the years.” Abbruzzi continued, “Day one, my focus will be to continue the team’s efforts in improving our operational efficiencies and positioning us as a leader of highly engineered thermal and acoustical products to our global customers. By leveraging our deep materials and application expertise, global manufacturing capabilities, and exceptional employee base, together we will create value for customers and shareholders.”

“I want to recognize Scott for leading the combination of the Thermal / Acoustical Metals and Thermal / Acoustical Fibers segments into one cohesive organization, as well as his time as Chief Financial Officer of Lydall,” noted Mr. Barnhart. “Scott’s financial acumen is beyond reproach.”

Lydall, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange listed company, headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations producing specialty engineered products for the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets. For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com. Lydall is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For further information: Brendan Moynihan Vice President, Financial Planning & Investor Relations Telephone 860-646-1233 Facsimile 860-646-4917 info@lydall.com www.lydall.com



