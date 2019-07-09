Associa Northern California Promotes Doreen Tejeda to Vice President of Operations

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, CA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California announces the recent promotion of Doreen Tejeda, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, to the new vice president of operations.



Ms. Tejeda has been a valued member of the Associa team for more than 18 years and has served in a variety of capacities including community manager, branch manager, and director of the Stockton office. As the new vice president of operations, she will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth, employee training and retention, and project services as well as the reserves and AOC teams.



“Doreen is a natural leader, has vast industry experience, and is committed to our clients, managers, and communities,” stated Kelly Zibell, Associa Northern California president. “She has grown immensely and has continued to be an asset to the team. We look forward to watching her expand her responsibilities and help our branch grow client outreach.”



Ms. Tejeda has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation, Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation, and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation through the Community Associations Institute (CAI).



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



