ABOG Appoints New Board of Directors Members, Division Chair, and Members of Subspecialty Divisions
Three new Board of Directors members, a new Chair of the Subspecialty Division for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI), and new Subspecialty Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) officially started their new appointments on July 1, 2019. The positions are as follows:
New Board of Directors Members
William Grobman, MD
Arthur Hale Curtis Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Vice-Chair of Clinical Operations, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Medical Director, Women’s Health, Northwestern Medical Group
Feinberg School of Medicine
Kimberly Kenton, MD
Chief of Urogynecology in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery [Urogynecology]), and Urology
Feinberg School of Medicine
New Board of Directors Member and Chair of Subspecialty Division
Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Michael Thomas, MD
Professor
Section Head and Fellowship Director, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Executive Vice Chair, Clinical Research
University of Cincinnati
New Members of Subspecialty Divisions
Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Catherine Bradley, MD
Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Urology and Epidemiology
Division Director, Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
Fellowship Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
University of Iowa
Division of Gynecologic Oncology
Stephanie Blank, MD
Professor, Fellowship Director and Division Director, Gynecologic Oncology
Icahn School of Medicine
Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Brenna Hughes, MD
Associate Professor and Fellowship Director, Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Duke University Medical School
Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Clarisa Gracia, MD
Professor, Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine
About ABOG
The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; and Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery.
