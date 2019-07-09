ABOG Appoints New Board of Directors Members, Division Chair, and Members of Subspecialty Divisions

/EIN News/ --

Three new Board of Directors members, a new Chair of the Subspecialty Division for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI), and new Subspecialty Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) officially started their new appointments on July 1, 2019. The positions are as follows:

New Board of Directors Members

William Grobman, MD

Arthur Hale Curtis Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Vice-Chair of Clinical Operations, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Medical Director, Women’s Health, Northwestern Medical Group

Feinberg School of Medicine

Kimberly Kenton, MD

Chief of Urogynecology in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery [Urogynecology]), and Urology

Feinberg School of Medicine

New Board of Directors Member and Chair of Subspecialty Division

Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility



Michael Thomas, MD

Professor

Section Head and Fellowship Director, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

Executive Vice Chair, Clinical Research

University of Cincinnati

New Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

Catherine Bradley, MD

Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Urology and Epidemiology

Division Director, Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery

Fellowship Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery

University of Iowa





Division of Gynecologic Oncology

Stephanie Blank, MD

Professor, Fellowship Director and Division Director, Gynecologic Oncology

Icahn School of Medicine

Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Brenna Hughes, MD

Associate Professor and Fellowship Director, Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Duke University Medical School





Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

Clarisa Gracia, MD

Professor, Obstetrics and Gynecology

University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

About ABOG





The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; and Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery.

