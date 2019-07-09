Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings and Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on July 25, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the close of the U.S. equity markets on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The Company will conduct a conference call at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 25, 2019, following the release of the Company’s earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. During the conference call, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth J. Mahon, will discuss the Company’s second quarter financial performance. There will be a question and answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only), and archived for a period of one year, at https://services.choruscall.com/links/dcom190725.html .



Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call:

Domestic: 1-888-348-2672 International: 1-412-902-4232

Upon dialing in, request to be joined into Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. call with the conference operator.

Dial-in for Replay:

Domestic: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Availability: July 25 (7:30 p.m.) through August 2 (11:59 p.m.) Access Code: 10133399

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.48 billion in consolidated assets as of March 31, 2019 and is the parent company of the Dime Community Bank (“the Bank”). The Bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has twenty-nine retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County and Suffolk Counties, New York. More information on the Company and the Bank can be found on Dime's website at www.dime.com.

Contact: Avinash Reddy, Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer, 718-782-6200, extension 5909.



