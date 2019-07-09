San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Vista Robles, New Home Community in Dinuba, Calif., on July 13

Local Home Developer Offering 138 Single-Story Homes Starting in the $240,000s

/EIN News/ -- DINUBA, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital will hold a grand opening at Vista Robles , a 40-acre community offering 138 single-story detached homes north of Nebraska Avenue and east of Viscaya Parkway in Dinuba, on Saturday, July 13.



“We can’t wait to show off this amazing new community with homes that have the flexibility and spaciousness today’s families need and want,” said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes. “Interest in these homes is already through the roof.”

Vista Robles offers six single-story floor plans ranging from 1,342 to 2,100 square feet with Mediterranean, Tuscan and Craftsman exteriors. The three- and four-bedroom homes offer extra-large 7,600- to 11,000-square-foot homesites and spacious floorplans with two- and three-car garages. Interiors feature open-styled great rooms with adjoining dining rooms, kitchens featuring center islands and quality Whirlpool appliances. Spacious owner’s suites feature large walk-in closets and adjoining baths. Prices start in the $240,000s.

The community is surrounded by agricultural land and rural residential development. Located approximately 12 miles from Highway 99, the main regional transportation corridor, Vista Robles is about 30 miles southeast of Fresno and 37 miles northwest of Visalia. It is close to shopping and major employers including Ruiz Food Products, Dinuba Unified School District and Family Tree Farms.

Vista Robles is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company that funds 100 percent of the projects and operations of SJV Homes.

About SJV Homes

San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment firm in San Diego. It has since closed 1,500 homes and is now one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.sjvhomes.com .

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $50 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Idaho with current committed capital of $500 million focused on 75 projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

