Overstock Recognized with Numerous Awards in Tech Innovation and Customer Service and Loyalty in First Half of 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) opened 2019 with several award-winning recognitions, including Media Post’s Appy Award for Best Retail App and eTail’s Best in Class Award for Best Mobile App. Key features of the award-winning app include augmented reality (AR) featuring the highest quality digital 3D models, personalized product recommendations, and unique search functions.

“Overstock’s mobile apps help us create an increased convenient shopping experience for our customers,” said Sumit Goyal, Overstock.com Chief Digital Officer. “We’re constantly using technology to help our customers find just what they’re looking for, and I couldn’t be prouder of the recognition our mobile apps team has received for their hard work.”

Overstock’s mobile-first approach and dedication to cutting-edge technological innovation led to these recent wins, while the online retailer received additional award recognition for excelling in other areas of the business. Overstock opened 2019 with additional wins for its customer-centric strategy, excellence in general company initiatives, and its outstanding employees.

“I’m proud of the wide array of notable recognition Overstock has received in 2019,” said Dave Nielsen, president of Overstock.com Retail. “Our retail team has worked hard to stay at the forefront of innovation to create an intuitive customer experience, which has helped us lead the home goods and furniture market.”

List of all 2019 awards for Overstock.com, Inc.

Awards in tech innovation:

eTail’s Best in Class Award for Best Mobile App

for Best Mobile App Media Post’s Appy Award for Best Retail App

for Best Retail App Mobile Star Awards’ “Superstar” Best Retail Shopping App

Awards in customer service and loyalty:

Loyalty360’s Top 10 Award for Customer Loyalty Team

for Customer Loyalty Team Stevie Award in Customer Service and Sales – Bronze e-Commerce Customer Service Award in other service industries

in Customer Service and Sales – Bronze e-Commerce Customer Service Award in other service industries Silver Loyalty360 Award in Employee Engagement

in Employee Engagement Silver Loyalty360 Award in Customer Loyalty Strategy

Awards in general company:

Shatter List recognition for creating and implementing impactful programs and company cultures to create inclusivity from the Women Tech Council

recognition for creating and implementing impactful programs and company cultures to create inclusivity from the Women Tech Council Best of State Award in General Merchandising

Awards recognizing outstanding Overstock individuals:

Loyalty360’s Influential Individual – Vice President, Customer Care Jimmy Budnik

– Vice President, Customer Care Jimmy Budnik Loyalty360’s 20 Under 40 Awards – Vice President, Customer Care Jimmy Budnik

– Vice President, Customer Care Jimmy Budnik Stevie Award in Customer Service and Sales for Silver Woman of the Year in Customer Service – Senior Customer Care Operations Manager Debra Dubuque

in Customer Service and Sales for Silver Woman of the Year in Customer Service – Senior Customer Care Operations Manager Debra Dubuque Stevie Award in Customer Service and Sales for Silver Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year in other service industries – Customer Care Solutions Manager Jessica Gomez

in Customer Service and Sales for Silver Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year in other service industries – Customer Care Solutions Manager Jessica Gomez Stevie Award in Customer Service and Sales for Bronze Back-Office Customer Service Professional of the Year in other service industries – Customer Care Escalations Support Specialist Wendy Wright

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO platform: OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new products at low prices, including furniture , décor , rugs , bedding , home improvement , and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by nearly 40 million customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly-owned subsidiary developing and accelerating blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com .

About Media Post

MediaPost's APPY Awards ( https://www.mediapost.com/appyawards/ ) honor creativity and excellence in app design as well as those advertisers that use apps as a key element of their marketing campaigns.

For over 20 years, MediaPost Communications ( http://www.mediapost.com/ ) has been and is at the forefront of the ever-changing digital marketplace. It is the largest and most influential media, marketing and advertising site providing news, blogs, and directories to help our community of more than 150,000 members better plan and buy both traditional and online advertising.

