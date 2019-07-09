Talend to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on August 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after market close on August 7, 2019. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.



Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing 800-263-0877, using conference code 7350761.

International parties can access the call by dialing +1 323-794-2094, using conference code 7350761.

The webcast will be accessible on Talend’s investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through August 12, 2019. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call 888-203-1112 and enter conference code 7350761. International parties should call +1 719-457-0820 and enter conference code 7350761.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business.

Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.

Over 3,000 global enterprise customers choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Chris Taylor, VP of Corporate Communications Talend 408 674-1238 ctaylor@talend.com Lisa Laukkanen or Lauren Sloane The Blueshirt Group for Talend 415-217-2632 ir@talend.com

