Lubrizol Introduces FlowGuard® MultiPort Fitting for Water Distribution

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Ohio, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lubrizol Corporation, in partnership with Genova Products, today expanded its line of cost-effective and easy-to-install FlowGuard Gold® pipes and fittings with the addition of the new FlowGuard® MultiPort. The FlowGuard MultiPort provides plumbers and developers for multi-residential buildings with an innovative solution for mini-manifold plumbing system designs with FlowGuard Gold CPVC pipe and fittings.



When used with efficient system designs, a FlowGuard MultiPort mini-manifold system can reduce water and energy waste and contribute to green building certifications. With new environmental codes and standards encouraging reduced water volume between the hot water source and fixture, the FlowGuard MultiPort enables designs that minimize the entrained water and maximize points earned under both LEED and NGBS rating systems.

Previously, remote manifold or mini-manifold system designs were only possible using PEX plumbing systems, which leading PEX manufacturers limit to a maximum velocity of 2 feet per second. in recirculating systems and can be subject to premature failure due to chlorine-induced degradation.

With FlowGuard MultiPort, builders and plumbing contractors can now use these energy-efficient mini-manifold system designs with FlowGuard Gold CPVC pipe and fittings. This enables mini-manifold systems that operate at 8 to 10 feet per second without the risk of chlorine-induced degradation.

The compact FlowGuard MultiPort is designed to be placed on a 1-inch FlowGuard Gold CPVC main line or hot water recirculating line and features three individual ½-inch spigot outlets. The flow-through outlet accommodates either a one-inch FlowGuard Gold CPVC spigot or a ¾-inch FlowGuard Gold CPVC socket.

For configurations requiring more than three outlets, multiple FlowGuard MultiPort fittings can be connected in several configurations to support additional outlets, which can serve either the same unit or an adjacent unit in multi-residential construction.

“The FlowGuard Gold MultiPort will help our customers by delivering water more efficiently, but also help us get out in front of upcoming energy code changes that are now set for 2025,” says Rob Zagorski, regional manager, west.

The FlowGuard MultiPort fitting is exclusively produced by Genova Products. Contact Dave Knific at Genova Products for information on how to purchase FlowGuard MultiPort (810-744-4500, ext. 268 or d.knific@genovaproducts.com).

For more information on FlowGuard MultiPort and the FlowGuard Gold CPVC plumbing system, visit www.flowguardgold.com or contact a FlowGuard Gold sales representative.

About Lubrizol CPVC

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the innovator and world leader in chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) resins and compounds. Our high performance and low-combustibility CPVC technology can be found in FlowGuard® Pipe & Fittings, BlazeMaster® Fire Protection Systems and Corzan® Industrial Systems designed for a wide variety of applications including plumbing and fire protection. Backed by robust research and development capabilities and the technical expertise of our piping systems consultants, billions of feet of our CPVC piping systems have been installed globally. For more information, visit www.lubrizolcpvc.com .

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers’ products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers’ success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

About Genova Products

Genova Products manufactures and distributes a complete line of PVC and CPVC Pipe and Fittings. Since 1962, Genova has been an innovative leader in the residential plumbing market. Genova’s commitment to high quality products and top-notch customer service has allowed them to serve and maintain many loyal, satisfied customers over the years. Genova operates 3 Manufacturing Plants and 2 Distribution Centers throughout the United States. For more information visit genovaproducts.com.

