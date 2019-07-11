ADVANTAGE RENT A CAR, GAYTRAVEL.COM ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL PRIDE ROAD TRIP OF SUMMER

GayTravel.com Road Trip 2019 Travels of Adam GayTravel

Follow gay travel blogger Adam Groffman as he rides with Pride in the GayTravel.com car on a road trip to San Diego Pride

I’m super revved to be partnering with GayTravel.com on this #gayroadtrip. Thanks to Advantage Rent A Car and Greystone Hotels for celebrating our community all year round.” — Adam Groffman

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To kick off the summer vacation season with a bang, popular gay travel blogger Adam from ‘Travels of Adam’ has embarked on a gay California road trip this week sponsored by GayTravel.com, Advantage Rent A Car and Greystone Hotels.

This award-winning blogger, Brooklynite and world traveler has earned a healthy following with his travel stories, nightlife tips, photos and personal essays, all from a gay perspective.

Since he arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, Adam has been making his way to San Diego Pride via a special GayTravel.com Pride edition Advantage rental car decked out in a distinctive rainbow logo. He’ll attend Pride celebrations starting Friday, July 12. Witness Adam’s deep-dive into the glitz and glamour of the California lifestyle on his social channels: FB: @travelsofadam, Insta: @travelsofadam, Twitter: @travelsofadam.

Followers will feel like they’re right there with Adam as he sips cocktails, savors local cuisine, explores the beauty of the Pacific Coast and stays in some of the finest gay-friendly hotels in the Golden State.



Some stops on Adam’s trip are as follows:

• Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles

• Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles

• Cannon’s Seafood Grill, Dana Point

• La Jolla Sea Caves, La Jolla

• Birch Aquarium, La Jolla

• Manhattan restaurant, La Jolla

• Saigon Trail to Black Beach, La Jolla

• InsideOUT Restaurant and Lounge, San Diego

• Pride Party at the Patio on Goldfinch, San Diego

• Bayside Summer Nights, San Diego

• San Diego Pride Parade, San Diego

During his whirlwind SoCal road trip, Adam is being hosted by several GayTravel Approved Greystone Hotels, including:

• Elan Hotel, a chic Los Angeles boutique hotel offering complimentary continental breakfast and a nightly wine-and-cheese reception

• Empress Hotel, a SoCal stunner just steps from charming downtown La Jolla

• Bristol Hotel, a modern, pet-friendly base just steps from exciting nightlife options in San Diego’s famed Gaslamp Quarter

Other GayTravel Approved California hotels in the Greystone collection are King George Hotel, The Inn at Union Square, Creekside Inn, Hotel Griffon and Hotel Los Gatos.

Those who happen to catch up with Adam and spot his special edition Advantage rental car will have a chance to win a free two-day car rental to design their own gay road trip. Simply post a photo of the car on Instagram with the hashtag #gayroadtrip to enter. (Hint: Look for the GayTravel.com car at San Diego Pride.)

Those who don't spot the vehicle can still save. Advantage is offering a 20% discount and a free additional driver for those who book a rental car using promo code GAYTRAVEL. This code is valid all year round.

About GayTravel.com

GayTravel.com was created to be a model for the type of community we want our world to be: diverse, inclusive and safe. For more than 20 years, we have traveled the globe seeking gay-friendly, welcoming and inspiring destinations, accommodations, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, restaurants and venues to bring our readers meticulously curated recommendations that represent the rarified taste of our LGBTQ travelers, Editors, Experts and GayTravel Gurus.

The U.S. Department of State has sought GayTravel.com’s feedback in developing safe protocols for LGBTQ travelers abroad. GayTravel.com has been featured in the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Smart Money Magazine.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.