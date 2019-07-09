Going the Distance for Duchenne

Inspirational Teens to Bicycle from Sandusky, OH to Point Pleasant, NJ for Children and Young Adults Impacted by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Plymouth, MA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A group of inspiring young people will join Jett Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to awareness and helping fight Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and its Go! for Duchenne athletic initiative for the 11th annual JettRide July 12th through 26th. This annual cross country bicycling tour for teens spreads awareness, raises funds, unites families, and inspires communities to join riders in fighting Duchenne. Duchenne is the most common lethal genetic disorder of children worldwide affecting 20,000 young people in the United States. It is a progressive, life-shortening neuromuscular disease that causes the loss of muscle function and independence.

The JettRide cyclists will start their journey in Sandusky, OH and will ride about 50 miles per day for three weeks on their journey to the finish line in Point Pleasant, NJ. Each night, JettRiders spend time with local families along the ride route impacted by Duchenne muscular dystrophy. At the finish line on July 26, riders will be joined by family, friends, and community as they round out the last leg of the JettRide and celebrate their strength and endurance.

“The JettRiders get their inspiration from their brothers, friends, and cousins who have Duchenne and lack the muscle strength to ride a bike,” said Jett Foundation Founder and President Christine McSherry. “Jett Foundation provides the opportunity, but it is the riders who make the impact by challenging themselves and challenging Duchenne.”

Over the past eleven JettRide tours, 118 young riders have cumulatively rode 128,700 miles–enough miles to circle the Earth over five times–and raised nearly $350,000 toward Jett Foundation’s education and direct service programs for patients and families, advocacy work for policies that expedite drug development, and support of Duchenne research. To learn more about Duchenne or to get involved with the foundation, visit jettfoundation.org. To donate to the team or become a sponsor, please visit https://www.jettfoundation.org/jettride.

Since 2001, Jett Foundation, located in Plymouth, Mass., has worked to find treatments and a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy while improving and enriching the lives of those impacted. Jett Foundation is a registered charity with 501(c)(3) status from the IRS; all donations are tax deductible. www.jettfoundation.org.

