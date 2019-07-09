Announcement of the Theme of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7)

1. The theme of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7) to be held from 28th to 30th August 2019 has been decided as follows:

Advancing Africa's Development through People, Technology and Innovation

2. This theme matches Japan's strengths such as human resource development as well as science, technology and innovation. Under this theme, Japan intends to strongly boost Africa's development through assistance that is unique to Japan.

3. Through this theme, Japan hopes that there will be a growing interest in Africa and TICAD 7 both domestically and internationally.



