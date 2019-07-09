Orpheus Academy of Music Opens New Location in Cedar Park

/EIN News/ --

Orpheus Academy of Music is proud to announce its expansion to the Cedar Park area. The school’s second location, Orpheus Academy of Music - Cedar Park is housed within Kenai Business Park Condominiums at 3109 Kenai Dr., unit #10. Through the staff’s commitment to building community through music, the academy will provide North Austin residents with collaborative learning opportunities to achieve musical excellence.



Orpheus Academy of Music purchased the 3,749-square-foot building in February. Texerra Design+Construction remodeled the facility to include amenities including soundproof rooms, individual and group lesson rooms, special rooms sized and outfitted for small ensemble rehearsals, high-end pianos and other musical instruments, cameras in every room for safety and ongoing teacher-training, viewing windows in every lesson-room, and rooms optimally outfitted for music learning with technology, instruments, xylophones, worksheets, and dry-erase boards.



Co-Founder and Director of Musical Arts at Orpheus Academy of Music Klondike Steadman said, “More and more of the families that attend our Far West location were coming from the Avery Ranch area, and we felt we needed to meet their demand given the increasing difficulty they were having getting to lessons due to traffic.”



“This expansion will allow us to further our mission to foster a lifelong passion for music in students of all ages in a musical learning environment that is nurturing and professional,” added Steadman.



The past year has been momentous for the classical music school, which continued to grow and reached capacity. Last summer, Orpheus Academy of music celebrated its 15th anniversary with a celebratory student performance at New York City’s acclaimed Carnegie Hall on June 29, 2018. Forty young Austin musicians traveled to perform on the Weill Hall stage.



To register for music classes, call Orpheus Academy of Music at (512) 231-8999 or visit https://www.orpheusacademy.com/.



About Orpheus Academy of Music

Founded in 2003 by Klondike Steadman, DMA, and his wife Wendy Kuo, Orpheus Academy of Music provides exceptional music lessons and group classes on guitar, piano, violin and voice to nearly 500 adults and children per week in North Austin. Orpheus Academy has pioneered a unique curriculum that combines singing and movement to enable students to joyfully master the art of performance and reach their fullest musical potential. Students learn to understand the importance of focus and dedication to practice while pursuing their individual interests and expressing themselves through music.





