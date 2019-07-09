Black Hat USA 2019: Full Schedule & Official Event Lineup Announced

Register Before Friday, July 12 & Save $300 on Briefings Pass

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hat, the world’s leading producer of information security events, announces its full schedule for Black Hat USA 2019. Back in Las Vegas with its most robust schedule to date, Black Hat USA will span the very latest information security research, development, and trends. The event will cover everything from critical vulnerabilities found in voting machines, aircrafts, cars, mobile devices, social media platforms, and more. The 22nd annual event will commence with four days of in-depth Trainings, followed by the two-day main event, including nearly 120 Briefings hand selected by the Black Hat Review Board, comprised of some of the industry’s most respected experts.



Black Hat USA will take place August 3-8, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. For more information and to save $300 on a Briefings Pass by July 12, please visit: blackhat.com/us-19/registration.html

Highlights this Year

Black Hat Keynote (Wednesday, August 7)

Dino Dai Zovi, responsible for leading security engineering for Square’s Cash App, will present Every Security Team is a Software Team Now. In his previous role at Square, he led the development of Square’s mobile tamper detection and remote attestation platform, helping Square launch payments in Chip and PIN markets. He is a security industry veteran who co-founded Linux server attack protection vendor Capsule8 and security research firm Trail of Bits. He has also held early leadership roles at Endgame, Two Sigma Investments, and Matasano Security. As a long-standing member of the Black Hat community, he is also a member of the Black Hat Review Board as well as co-founder, organizer, and host of the annual Pwnie Awards.

Black Hat Briefings (Wednesday and Thursday, August 7-8)

Hand selected to provide a comprehensive view of the information security industry’s most pressing trends and topics, Black Hat Briefings will reveal vulnerabilities that span critical areas, including:



Applied Security

Community

Cryptography

Data Forensics/Incident Response

Enterprise

Exploit Development

Hardware/Embedded

Human Factors

Internet of Things

Malware

Mobile

Network Defense

Platform Security

Policy

Reverse Engineering

Security Development Lifecycle

Smart Grid/Industrial Security

Web AppSec

Black Hat Arsenal (Wednesday and Thursday, August 7-8)

Back by popular demand, Black Hat Arsenal will welcome researchers and the open source community for two days of live demos of innovative tools. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with presenters for an up-close experience with tools used for data forensics, network attacks, iOS, exploitation, and more. New this year, attendees can also participate in the Arsenal Lab, which offers a hands-on, unique opportunity to play with hardware, ICS gear, and IoT devices in a controlled environment.

Black Hat Micro Summits (Wednesday and Thursday, August 7-8)

New this year, Black Hat will introduce Micro Summits, which are designed to foster education and collaboration on focused topics in the information security industry. Leading experts will share their insights on key topics including cyber liability insurance and bug bounty best practices, enabling attendees to connect with peers, speakers, and industry leaders to better understand critical issues and solutions.

Black Hat Trainings (Saturday, August 3 – Tuesday, August 6)

Black Hat will offer its largest Trainings lineup to date, with deeply technical, hands-on courses led by the information security industry’s top trainers and professionals. Courses will span topics such as car hacking, iOS and Android exploitation, advanced infrastructure hacking, IoT, and more. Save $300 on the course(s) of your choice by July 12.

Black Hat Business Hall (Wednesday and Thursday, August 7-8)

Black Hat's Business Hall will feature more than 300 of the industry's leading companies and solution providers. In addition to viewing the latest industry innovations, attendees will also be invited to the Career Zone, Innovation City, Business Center, Networking Lounge, Business Hall Sessions, and more – each will offer a unique experience spanning areas such as networking, job procurement, cutting-edge products, and more.

Get Registered for Black Hat USA 2019:

Apply for a media pass here

Register for a conference pass here

Top partners and sponsors of Black Hat USA 2019 include:

Sustaining Partners: Accenture, Carbon Black, Cisco, CrowdStrike, ExtraHop Networks, Qualys, Rapid7, Recorded Future, SecurityScorecard, ServiceNow, Tenable; Global Partners: Cloudflare, Cybereason, Darktrace, Endace, Facebook, Garrison Technologies Inc., HackerOne, IntSights Cyber Intelligence, ISACA, Qualys, Recorded Future, Synopsys, Tenable, Varonis; Diamond Sponsors: BlackBerry Cylance, Cisco, CrowdStrike, FireEye, LogRhythm, Palo Alto Networks, Qualys, Rapid7, Tenable; Platinum Plus Sponsors: AT&T Cybersecurity, Carbon Black, Cofense, Cybereason, Darktrace, ExtraHop Networks, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Mimecast, NETSCOUT Systems, Proofpoint, Inc., Recorded Future, RSA, SecurityScorecard, SentinelOne, Symantec, Synopsys. For all sponsorship opportunities, visit: blackhat.com/us-19/sponsors.html

Connect with Black Hat (#BlackHat)

FUTURE DATES/EVENTS

Black Hat Trainings 2019 , Alexandria, VA, October 17-18

, Alexandria, VA, October 17-18 Black Hat Trainings 2019 , Tokyo, Japan, October 24-25

, Tokyo, Japan, October 24-25 Black Hat Europe 2019 , London, UK, December 2-5

, London, UK, December 2-5 Black Hat Asia 2020, Singapore, March 31 – April 3

About Black Hat

For more than 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

