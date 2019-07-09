Macrogen Corp. Announces Name Change to Psomagen Inc.

New Company Name Combines Mind, Body, and Genomics

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macrogen Corporation, a bioscience research firm that provides advanced research and clinical DNA sequencing services to U.S., recently announced a company name change. Macrogen Corp. is now officially Psomagen Inc: Humanizing Phenomics 120.

“Macrogen has been at the forefront of the bioscience industry for decades,” said Ryan Kim, Ph.D., CEO of Psomagen. “As we transition to our new company name, Psomagen, we plan to continue to be leaders of personalized medicine and genetic testing.”

Psomagen’s innovative U.S. research facility is CLIA certified and CAP accredited. During the past 15 years, Psomagen has partnered with renowned researchers from institutions including the National Institutes of Health, Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, and the University of Virginia. Building off years of research experience, Psomagen will now focus on providing more actionable genomic information to researchers, clinicians, and the general public.

The name Psomagen represents the intersection of mind, body, and genomics. The “P” comes from the word psyche, “soma” is the Greek word for body, and “gen” is short for gene. Psomagen’s slogan “Humanizing Phenomics 120” is representative of the company’s goals to improve personalized medicine. Psomagen aims to link genotypic and phenotypic big data to contribute to the health of humanity. Psomagen believes personalized medicine will help people live healthy lives until the age of 120, and it plans to be on the cutting edge of that research.

Macrogen Corp. was established in 2004 in MD as the US headquarters. It was part of the global expansion of its parent company, Macrogen, Inc., which was founded in S. Korea in 1997 by Jeong-Sun Seo, MD, Ph.D. Since its beginnings, it quickly established itself as a top genomic sequencing firm as it participated in major research studies around the globe.

Psomagen Inc., previously Macrogen Corp., is a CLIA certified and CAP accredited bioscience research firm. It specializes in individual genetic testing and personalized medicine. Its headquarters is in Rockville, MD, with additional laboratories in New York, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

