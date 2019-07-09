Hillsdale Furniture Selects Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning to Align Inventory with Customer Demand

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge Global announced today that Hillsdale Furniture, one of the nation’s foremost authorities of home furnishings, has selected its Supply Chain Planning solutions to streamline extensive inventory—including bar and counter stools, designer-oriented beds and daybeds, bedroom furniture, casual dining and accents—with an anticipated increase in demand from its customers.



Since its inception in 1994, Hillsdale has combined the talents of both nationally recognized designers and globally accredited factories to provide customers with furniture styling and design from around the world.

The Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning Platform predicts daily demand, distribution center demand, receipts and on-hand inventory, creating an optimal inventory plan that considers the unique dynamics of every item, location, channel and supplier. Additionally, Blue Ridge anticipates and forecasts precise customer requirements across every channel and location, enabling Hillsdale to get ahead of demand and align inventory in the most profitable way possible.

“For more than 20 years, Hillsdale has taken pride in creating a diversified product line to fit every customer,” said Jim Theilmann, chief financial officer, Hillsdale Furniture. “Our investment in Blue Ridge enables us to provide an even higher level of service, ensuring that we have the right products when customers are looking to upgrade their home furnishings.”

The Blue Ridge supply chain platform helps customers reduce costs, improve service levels, and assure product availability to customers without creating a costly inventory surplus. In a recent report, Frost & Sullivan named Blue Ridge the best cloud-native supply chain planning solution for distributors.

“Blue Ridge solutions are designed to support the values that matter most to Hillsdale Furniture—innovation, value and quality,” said Jim Byrnes, chief executive officer, Blue Ridge. “We look forward to helping Hillsdale create a ‘more foreseeable future.’”

About Hillsdale Furniture

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge supply chain solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen. Traditional forecasting and planning solutions weren’t designed to keep up with today’s increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .

