Beer Store Contact Centre Workers Vote to Ratify First Collective Agreement

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Ontario, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workers at The Beer Store Contact Centre in London, Ontario, who are proud members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 12R24, have voted to ratify their first collective agreement.



“I am very proud of the contract we bargained,” says John Nock, President of UFCW Local 12R24 and bargaining committee spokesperson. “We fought hard and the results are obvious. This is a strong first contract. Everyone involved worked very hard.”

Beer Store Contact Centre workers voted to join the union in January 2019.

“This has been a tremendous achievement for the members,” says Talia Cesanek, Bargaining Committee Member. “In this contract, we were able to achieve Full-Time and Permanent Part-Time positions, increased benefits, and wage increases for all workers.”

UFCW Local 12R24 is the union representing over 6,500 employees working at The Beer Store in the province of Ontario.

UFCW 12R24’s bargaining committee members included: John Nock, President (Committee Spokes Person); Doug Blaine, Secretary Treasurer/Service Representative; Craig McDowell, Recorder/Organizing and Political Action; and Talia Cesanek, Rank and File Member.

CONTACT INFORMATION

John Nock

President, UFCW Local 12R24

905-854-1224

john.nock@ufcw12r24.ca

http://www.ufcw12r24.ca/



