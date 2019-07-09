Former U.S. Trade Representative General Counsel Stephen Vaughn Returns to King & Spalding

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that Stephen P. Vaughn, former general counsel of the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) and former Acting USTR, has returned as a partner in the firm’s International Trade team in the Washington, D.C., office. Vaughn’s practice will focus on trade policies that impact U.S. companies and their workers, with a specific emphasis on antidumping and countervailing duty trade remedy cases against dumped and subsidized imports.

While at the USTR, Vaughn worked on a wide variety of legal and enforcement matters, including the Section 301 investigation on China’s technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation, as well as all U.S. litigation at the World Trade Organization. He also provided counsel on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral trade negotiations, including the U.S.-China bilateral trade discussions and the negotiations that led to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“Stephen has been directly involved in every major trade-related determination and negotiation that has occurred in the past two and a half years,” said Wick Sollers, head of the firm’s Government Matters practice group, of which the International Trade team is a part. “He will help our clients’ businesses and operations formulate effective strategies to navigate the new global trade landscape, which is being driven by the U.S.”

Before joining USTR, Vaughn was a partner at King & Spalding, where he represented clients on trade remedy litigation before numerous agencies and tribunals, including the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. International Trade Commission, the U.S. Court of International Trade, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, binational panels established pursuant to the North American Free Trade Agreement, and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

He also advised clients on policy matters related to international trade, including the relationship between U.S. trade laws and U.S. WTO obligations, the extent to which China has complied with its WTO obligations, how U.S. antidumping and countervailing duty laws compare to such laws in other countries and should be reformed to provide more effective remedies for unfair trade, and how new trade agreements might affect U.S. trade policy.

“Stephen was highly valued during his time at the firm and recognized by our clients as a trade lawyer who was strong on substance and particularly adept on strategy,” said Steve Orava, head of King & Spalding’s International Trade team. “Adding to that already strong skillset, he is uniquely positioned to give clients insight on the current and potential future direction of U.S. trade law and policy.”

Vaughn received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and his J.D. from Yale University.

“King & Spalding’s trade team is recognized as one of the best in the world for its ability to help businesses around the world navigate investigations, disputes, and market access challenges involving competitors and governments,” Vaughn said. “I look forward to working once again with my K&S colleagues and to being zealous advocates for our clients.”

