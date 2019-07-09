Conversational Computing Platforms: Global Market Insights & Projections to 2023 with Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Nuance Communications Leading the Way

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Conversational Computing Platform Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising use of chatbots on messaging apps



The online presence of several organizations and growing need for digital ways to stay connected with customers have compelled them to use chatbots. These chatbots allow them to address potential queries of website visitors. In addition, chatbots have proved to enhance the marketing strategies of these organizations.



The deployment of improved chatbots will lead to the expansion of the global conversational computing platform market at a CAGR of more than 43% during the forecast period.



Market Segments, Drivers and Restraints



This conversational computing platform market analysis considers sales from the adoption of virtual digital assistants and chatbots. The analysis also considers the sales of conversational computing platform in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the virtual digital assistants segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing use of virtual digital assistants in smartphones will play a significant role in the virtual digital assistants segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as reduction in time and cost required to develop conversational computing platforms, use of chatbots simplifying customer service operations, and rising use of chatbots on messaging apps.



However, issues associated with data privacy, chatbots replacing manual work, and unwanted actions performed by conversational computing platforms may hamper the growth of the conversational computing platform industry over the forecast period.



Rise in the use of voice-based assistants



Virtual digital assistants are highly preferred to manage smart home devices by understanding and responding to both simple and complex commands. This is encouraging vendors to introduce smart speakers and smartphones with virtual digital assistants. It also helps them to expand their customer base.



The introduction of such devices integrated with voice-based assistants is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global conversational computing platform market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading conversational computing platform manufacturers that include: Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM Corp, Microsoft Corp, and Nuance Communications.



Also, the conversational computing platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Virtual digital assistants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Chatbots - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Use of AI in conversational computing platforms

Rise in use of voice-based assistants

Applications in e-commerce

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

