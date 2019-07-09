Farafena Health Inc. & Farafena Mali announce the availability of Organic Certified & blockchain “Traceable-Fonio” products

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TABACORO, Mali, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farafena, an impact-driven social-enterprise, announced today the availability of West African, certified organic fonio that is traceable using blockchain technology in partnership with Provenance. Over the past 5 years, Farafena has developed an equitable value-chain that is transparent from village to consumer/customer. Farafena provides direct payment to women smallholder farmers, disrupting an existing inequitable supply-chain in alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals. Farafena certified organic Traceable-Fonio meets customer quality and sustainability demands. Farafena fonio products are now available B2B to global customers. All Farafena Traceable-Fonio is processed and biologically tested to food industry standards.



FARAFENA family celebrating achieving organic certification at processing facility in Tabacoro, Mali.





"Transparency ensures that our focus is on uplifting the lives of African women farmers to be able to equitably participate in an African food value-chain," comments Oumar Barou Togola, Founder and CEO of Farafena. "With full traceability and transparency on the blockchain, Farafena is scaling up operations across West Africa, expanding their equitable value-chain while true to UN Sustainable Development Goals,” notes Kevin Wilson VP Value-Chain.

“We are excited to be working with Farafena to track their Fonio end-to-end, farm to your table. This is a work in progress and should be complete by the end of this summer. As well as blockchain based tracking, they will have several evidence-backed claims proving the products’ quality beyond certification.” – says Jessi Baker, Founder and CEO of Provenance

Farafena has focused on every step in the value-chain of Traceable-Fonio to offer village level appropriate mechanization of harvesting, threshing & dehulling - to process facility washing and solar drying activities. Farafena is in partnership with BST Mali, who have decades of village social and economic development experience, throughout West Africa.

BST Operations Manager Soungalo Togola notes, “Women farmers are dignified and resilient and offer leadership in providing a nutritious fonio grain to the world while uplifting their communities.” Farafena-Mali has a fonio processing facility in Tabacoro - Mali employing women processors and meeting global standards. Farafena Traceable-Fonio is grown and harvested across many villages in West Africa.

Food manufacturers are now working with Farafena Traceable-Fonio to bring a sustainable and equitable ingredient to the western consumer. Farafena Traceable-Fonio is gluten free, low GI and high in protein appealing to health-conscious consumers. Farafena Traceable-Fonio is aligned with UN sustainable development principles and equitable value-chains out of Africa.

About Farafena Health Inc. and Farafena-Mali

Farafena which means ‘Africa’ in Bambara, the national language of Mali, is an African-Canadian food company founded by Oumar Barou Togola in 2013. Farafena-Mali partners directly with women smallholder farmers in Africa to provide nutritious indigenous foods to sustainability-conscious consumers. Farafena promotes health and sustainability through its offerings of nutritious grains, flours and powders, as well as through an equitable exchange with local women farmers in Africa. For more information, visit: www.farafena.com.

About Provenance

Provenance is an expert in blockchain transparency – a growing movement in product marketing fuelled by demand from millennial consumers demanding to know more about the products they buy, from vegan to fair pay, to carbon neutral to alignment with sustainability goals.

We work with brands and retailers to power transparent businesses and traceable products – growing a network of open, honest brands. Enabled by blockchain and open data, our software gathers and shares key product information and journeys in a way that’s secure, trustworthy and accessible – bringing the supply chain to the shopper. Discover more at www.provenance.org.

Media Contacts Dylan Beechey

Farafena Health Inc.

Co-Founder & Director of Operations

dylan@farafena.com

+1 778-228-0462 Sarah Fulton Vachon

Provenance

Marketing Manager

sarah@provenance.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e3e8bfe-1918-410c-b3d0-a6984a29e540



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.