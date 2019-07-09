Arbor Biotechnologies Selected For MIT STEX25

Biodiscovery company joins MIT accelerator for high-potential startups

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies (Arbor), an early-stage biodiscovery company, announced today that it has been selected for STEX25, an MIT Startup Exchange featuring 25 industry-ready startups that are poised for significant growth. Arbor joins eight other companies chosen for the current session.



The MIT Startup Exchange actively promotes collaboration and partnerships among the 1,700 MIT-connected startups and industry resources. Qualified startups are those founded or led by MIT faculty, staff, or alumni, or are based on MIT-licensed technology and are positioned for significant growth. Companies need to have proven technology through early use cases, clients, demos, or partnerships. Industry participants are principally members of MIT’s Industrial Liaison Program (ILP).

“Arbor has strong ties to the MIT community, with many alums on our team, and we are thrilled to be joining this strong cohort of companies for STEX25.” said Winston Yan, co-founder of Arbor. “The services STEX25 provides are invaluable for a young company like Arbor and we look forward to developing new partnerships and attracting new customers through this program.”

“STEX25 startups exhibit the high-caliber talent and cutting-edge technology that are hallmarks of MIT, and feedback from industry partners is that MIT Startup Exchange is one of the most effective filters for emerging tech startups,” said Executive Director of MIT Corporate Relations Karl Koster. “We continue to see strong interest from our corporate ILP members resulting in advanced discussions and multiple partnerships.”

MIT Startup Exchange Program Director, Marcus Dahllöf, said, “In our most recent cohort, we see a deep passion for solving problems that are hard, and where enterprise customers or partners can play a key role in commercialization.”

About Arbor Biotechnologies

Arbor Biotechnologies is an early-stage company pushing the boundaries of biodiscovery. Based in Cambridge, MA, Arbor is unlocking nature’s genetic diversity to create transformative products in human health and sustainability. Arbor’s proprietary platform integrates a computational search engine with high-throughput experimental capabilities to enable both rapid protein characterization and product generation.

For more information, visit www.arbor.bio, or contact Donna von Halle at dvonhalle@gmail.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.