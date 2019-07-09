Global Polymer Binder Market Forecast to 2023: Witnessing a Growing Demand for Lithium Polymer Batteries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Binder Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing use of polymer binders in coating formulation



There is an increase in the demand for industrial coatings due to the rising residential and infrastructural development. This will drive the need for polymer binders in industrial coating formulation to impart superior adhesion and abrasion resistance.



The growing adoption of polymer binders to improve the durability of waterborne and solvent-borne coatings will lead to the expansion of the global polymer binder market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



Drivers, Restraints and Segments



This polymer binder market analysis considers sales from applications including architectural coatings, adhesives and sealants, textile and carpets, paper and board, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of polymer binder in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the architectural coatings segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in the demand for environment-friendly polymer binders with low formaldehyde content to produce water-borne architectural coating will play a significant role in the architectural coatings segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as growth in the textile industry, growing demand for polymer binders from developing countries, and increasing use of polymer binders in the coating formulation. However, the decline in growth of paper products, stringent regulations, and policies on the use of polymer bindings in the production of packaging materials may hamper the growth of the polymer binder industry over the forecast period.



Growing demand for lithium polymer batteries



The shift in the preference for lithium polymer (LiPo) batteries from lithium-ion batteries will boost the demand for polymer binders. This is because polymer binders are used in anode coatings in LiPo batteries to impart chemical resistance, recharging, excellent adhesion, ionic conductivity, and water absorption properties. This shift in preference is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global polymer binder market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polymer binder manufacturers that include: Arkema Group, BASF, Celanese Corp, DowDuPont, and Wacker Chemie.



Also, the polymer binder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Architectural coatings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Textile and carpets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Paper and board - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in preference for vertical integration among polymer binder vendors

Increase in R&D activities

Growing demand for lithium polymer batteries

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

DowDuPont Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

