CapStar Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2019 earnings release after the market closes on July 25, 2019.



CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 26, 2019 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, July 26, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 7628709

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar’s website at www.ir.capstarbank.com . An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank.

Contact:

Rob Anderson (615) 732-6455

ir@capstarbank.com







