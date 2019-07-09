Solo.io Named One of the Hottest Cloud Startups

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io, the software company that helps organizations adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies, today announced that it has been named one of the hottest startups of 2019 by CRN: https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/cloud/the-10-hottest-cloud-startups-of-2019-so-far-/1



CRN’s Donna Goodison, a senior editor at CRN, said: “CRN rounded up some of the hottest cloud startups of the year so far – from a two-year-old open-source and enterprise software company [Solo.io] that emerged from stealth mode in December, to a data analytics company about to be scooped up by Google for $2.6 billion, to a cloud-based workplace messaging company that had one of the most successful tech company debuts in public trading this year.”

Solo.io was founded in 2017 and open sourced popular projects like Gloo Gateway, Squash and Sqoop before emerging from stealth in December 2018 at KubeCon where it launched Gloo Gateway Enterprise. In May 2019, Solo.io released the first industry hub dedicated to service mesh to accelerate adoption, advance innovation and foster collaboration: https://servicemeshhub.io . At the same day, Solo.io introduced a new project, Gloo Shot, a controlled chaos engineering tool to complement Squash, the microservices debugger, in improving and managing the health of modern applications.

Also in May, Solo.io announced a collaboration with Microsoft for the Service Mesh Interface (SMI) specification and the first reference implementations of this specification in the Service Mesh Hub and SuperGloo. Service mesh is an innovative cloud native technology available from Istio, Linkerd, AWS App Mesh, HashiCorp Consul and others, that abstracts application level networking from the application code.

“We’re psyched to be named one of the hottest startups,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO of Solo.io. “Our vision is to enable every organizations’ digital transformation to cloud native architectures easier and faster without disrupting their existing operations. To do that, we will continue delivering innovative products for service mesh, serverless and microservices technology.”

Solo.io develops open source and enterprise software that helps enterprises adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies like microservices, serverless and service mesh. Founded in 2017 in Cambridge, MA, Solo.io is backed by Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.solo.io/ or follow @soloio inc .

