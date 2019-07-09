ORBCOMM’S Pro-400 Fleet Management Solution Receives Third-Party ELD Verification From the PIT Group

Validates that ORBCOMM’s solution meets FMCSA’s ELD regulation requirements in the United States

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Pro-400 fleet management solution has been independently verified by FPInnovations (PIT Group) to be fully compliant with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Mandate issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). PIT Group is a leading provider of technology testing and validation services for the transportation industry.

ORBCOMM’s Pro-400 is part of an elite group of fleet management solutions in the United States to receive third-party ELD certification, which required passing 314 technical points of thorough, unbiased testing by the PIT Group. This valuable certification benefits ORBCOMM’s customers by providing peace of mind that their Pro-400 deployments meet FMCSA’s ELD standards well in advance of the ELD Mandate deadline , which requires drivers and carriers to replace all Automatic On-Board Recording Devices (AOBRDs) with registered ELD devices by December 16, 2019. The ELD Mandate also creates a safer work environment for drivers and makes it easier and faster to accurately track, manage and share Hours of Service (HOS) records.

“We are pleased to work with the PIT Group experts and leverage their comprehensive knowledge of the trucking industry and ELD regulations to ensure that our Pro-400 fleet management solution is 100% ELD compliant,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “The PIT Group’s third-party ELD verification is a unique differentiator for ORBCOMM, which sets us above other providers with self-certified ELDs. We want to ensure our customers have confidence that they are deploying certified ELD devices in the field that will deliver a strong ROI and the highest level of performance for the long term.”

"PIT Group continues to provide independent testing services to ELD providers in the U.S. to ensure that fleets do not carry the burden of choice when it comes to selecting compliant ELDs,” said Jan Michaelsen, Leader of PIT Group. “ORBCOMM, like our other clients, has relied on independent verification, providing its clients with the comfort of knowing that their choice of technology is fully compliant with FMCSA requirements. PIT Group is preparing for the Canadian ELD certification process, and will apply its experience and lessons learned from working with U.S. providers to the Canadian process.”

ORBCOMM expects that its Pro-400 solution will also be compliant and third-party certified with Canada’s ELD standards, which were released in June 2019 by the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators.

For more information about the upcoming transition from AOBRDs to ELDs and how truck fleets can migrate easily with minimal disruption, click here for ORBCOMM’s free, on-demand webinar with the Truckload Carriers Association, Smooth Your Ride from AOBRDs to ELDs.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

ORBCOMM Contacts

For Investors:

Aly Bonilla, VP of Investor Relations

+1 703.433.6360

bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com

For Trade Media:

Sue Rutherford, VP of Marketing

+1 613.254.5269

rutherford.sue@orbcomm.com



