George Jones Assumes CEO Role for Westhill

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhill Inc. (Westhill) , an Eos Venture Partners portfolio company and provider of a digital-first, cloud-based, collaboration platform which helps property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies more efficiently schedule and manage interactions with third-party contractors and managed repair network partners, is pleased to announce the appointment of George Jones as chief executive officer.



George Jones, CEO of Westhill





“George has built a career with top tier insurers and knows the pain points in the insurance claims process as well as anyone,” said Jonathan Kalman, co-founder and managing partner of Eos Venture Partners. “He’s the ideal person to lead Westhill’s growth stage and market development. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Jones brings more than 30 years of insurance leadership experience to this position. Since 2001, he has been a leader in the property claims area at nationally-known companies, including USAA, Farmers Insurance, and Chubb. He has consistently produced positive results in the areas of overall company claim service delivery, cost management and technical quality both domestically and in overseas operations.

“Claims is a manual, and often disjointed process, in the insurance value chain,” said George Jones, newly-appointed CEO of Westhill. “When you consider all the communication that has to happen between the customer, claims managers, adjusters, and contractors who are part of a managed repair network, it is not surprising that there is so much friction and cost associated with claims. Westhill has an opportunity to introduce a new level of transparency into the insurance claims process. I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

Jones’ experience as an insurance claims executive and his operational insight make him well-positioned to assume the leadership responsibilities at Westhill as the company develops tighter relationships with managed repair network partners and scales within the P&C insurance claims space.

“After several months of rigorous searching, we’re happy to have the opportunity to bring in George,” said Larry Parker, co-founder and chief product officer for Westhill. “His experience and reputation in the insurance industry speaks for itself.”

About Westhill Inc. (Westhill)

Westhill Inc. (Westhill) is a provider of digital solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry which are revolutionizing the customer experience in the claims process. Westhill’s platform, elsö, leverages modern technology to deliver a world-class customer experience by connecting all key process stakeholders, providing complete transparency, customer choice, and engagement, and removing inefficiencies from the claims process. For more information visit www.westhillglobal.com , or view a video of the Westhill solution at https://youtu.be/AawfoMSu8n8 .

About Eos Venture Partners

Eos Venture Partners is a global independent Strategic Venture Capital Fund focused exclusively on InsurTech, investing in early and growth stage technology businesses that accelerate innovation and transformation across the insurance industry and value chain. Eos focuses exclusively on InsurTech and was founded in 2016 to bridge the “digital chasm” between InsurTech start-ups and traditional (re)insurance companies. Investors in the Eos fund, EVP I, are typically from the insurance sector, forming a close strategic relationship with the Eos team to capture both strategic and financial value from the innovation and technology change in the insurance industry. For more information visit www.eosventurepartners.com .

